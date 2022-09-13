Crimes of the Future, review: Few movies will push their limits that far

ads

“Surgery is the new sex”: a rallying cry that can only make sense coming from the mouth of Kristen Stewart, as futuristic organ registrar, in a film by David Cronenberg, the master of conceptual body horror in cinema. the director of videodrome, beatand The flight has some reputation to live up to when we’re talking about a sick sci-fi move like this, and most of the time it does: crimes of the future looks like vintage Cronenberg in the best possible way.

In a flat, drab looking future world, human bodies have begun to evolve in unpredictable ways: new tumor organs develop, physical pain is virtually non-existent, and infection no longer exists, allowing people to perform “desktop” surgery – no professional, unclean, wherever they feel like it.

In this brave new world of possibly microplastic-induced weirdness, performance artist and human guinea pig Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen, imposingly similar to a younger Cronenberg in some angles) lets his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux) get a public tattoo and excision of your body. new growths for the enjoyment of a live audience.

Léa Seydoux, Viggo Mortensen and Kristen Stewart (Photo: Nikos Nikolopoulos)

Fusing Victorian surgical theater into something sinuous and sexual, they catch the eye of a pair of bureaucrats, Whippet (Don McKellar) and Timlin (Kristen Stewart, shiny and shaky), who are fascinated by recording and recording all the new organs of a security. point of view.

But there’s more here than just the shock of public surgery; the lascivious breaths caught in her throat, the shivers of suppressed pleasure hidden in her face as someone moves a tube into an incision wound. Suffice it to say that this is a very poignant thing.

This being Cronenberg, of course, there’s nothing thoughtless about this often shiver-inducing blood; crimes of the future has twists that offer some truly provocative questions about technology, the body, sexuality, and the invasive and changing parameters of medical technology.

Cronenberg sees the future not in the bright, hypersterile terms often portrayed in science fiction, but in terms of the tactile, grotesque inextricable from our most basic anatomical impulses.

You can see this in the production design of their disturbingly gristle-like furniture: high-tech chairs and beds that look like monstrous alien capsules with spikes and teeth, clinging to human bodies and not vice versa.

If Tenser and Caprice are literally self-rending artists, drawing on themselves in the most real sense to create their art, crimes of the future takes this to its furthest logical conclusion.

It can be a challenging viewing experience for the uninitiated, but if you want your limits pushed, few movies this year will push you that far.

