Cristiano Ronaldo and the billionaire proposal that would make Neymar’s mega salary change

Cristiano Ronaldo may not have transferred to a European club, as he wished during the international window on the continent, but he can still leave the Manchester United.

That’s because the Al-Hilal from Saudi Arabiaoffered nothing more than 242 million eurossomething around of BRL 1.25 billion, for the star to play at the club for two seasons.

The “trifle” would make Cristiano Ronaldo the highest paid player in the world, and with leftovers. To give you an idea, he would make the salary of Neymar, from PSG, a “change”. Neymar earns BRL 254 million a year.

Messi earns BRL 210 million. Mbappé, another PSG star, receives R$259 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo could afford the trio for almost two years if he really receives these absurd amounts.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United?

Despite the absurd values, Cristiano Ronaldo seems not to be tempted to leave Manchester United for Arab football. His idea is to leave England, but for a team that competes in the Champions League. Despite this, he will have to stay at Manchester at least until January, when he opens the transfer window again.

