Cristiano Ronaldo receives tempting offer of R$ 1.2 billion to leave Man United

Cristiano Ronaldo has received a tempting offer to leave Manchester United for alternative football. At 37 years old and in the reserve of Ten Hag’s team, shirt 7, the greatest scorer in the history of the Champions League, ended up refusing the money truck.

According to information from ‘CNN Portugal’, Cristiano Ronaldo turned down a big offer of 242 million euros (R$ 1.2 billion) for two seasons to sign with the well-known Al Hilal, which has some well-known names, such as Michael, ex-Flamengo, in addition to Carrillo, Matheus Pereira and Ighalo, ex-Man United.

The big offer, however, was turned down by Cristiano Ronaldo, who still has plans to remain on the rise in European football, even at 37 years of age and currently in the reserve of the Premier League giant.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the highest paid players in European football and currently the highest paid player in the Premier League. The shirt 7’s salary, according to sources, is around £550,000 a week, which is why the Portuguese turned down Al Hilal, although the Saudi Arabian club’s figures are higher than United’s.

Cristiano Ronaldo has a contract with Manchester United until July this year. In the current season, he lives a great drought of 7 games without going to the nets.