“Cruella 2”: Will Taylor Swift be a villain in a musical film? Understand!

Disney has already revealed that “Cruella” will get a sequel. The live-action that earned the studio another Oscar promises to have a sequel even more phenomenal than the first feature. If all the rumors are true, “Cruella 2” will be a musical movie. And, in addition, you can count on the singer Taylor Swift as the great villain of the story. Check out everything that was revealed about it!

The DisInsider portal shared some rumors about the second title starring Emma Stone this Friday (02). The most shocking concerns the participation of the artist who recently announced her tenth studio album in the plot. Described as a character who is “Cruella’s Perfect Match”Taylor has everything to be the antagonist of the long.

It’s worth remembering that before that Deumoix had already shared the following rumor: “An A+ singer who made a small appearance in ‘Cruella’ (very small, you probably didn’t even notice) may have a bigger presence in the sequel…”. It didn’t take long for es swifties to associate the mysterious person with the owner of “Red (Taylor’s Version)”. That’s because the pop diva is in the film, as the fans realized, who found a photo of her hidden in one of the scenes. The fact is quite curious since the story takes place in the 1970s.

Will “Cruella 2” be a musical and premiere directly on Disney+?

It was also said in the article that “Cruella 2” could be a musical. We’ve seen that music is an important element in the original title and it really could be that the minds behind the sequel want to invest more in it to deliver a bolder work. The protagonist Emma Stone has already proved that she has the voice to fund a production of this genre with “La La Land”, which won the actress an Oscar for her incredible work. That information would make even more sense if Taylor is actually in the next movie to sing alongside Stone.

Additionally, it has been reported that “Cruella 2” will possibly debut directly on the Disney+ streaming service, without being released in theaters. That way, the sequel could follow in the footsteps of the live-action adaptations of “Lilo & Stitch” and “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”which must be exclusive productions of the platform.

When will we have more information about “Cruella 2”?

So far, almost no official information about “Cruella 2” has been officially revealed by Disney. But that fact may soon change. That’s because between the days September 9th and 11th happens to D23 Expo 2022. The event promises to deliver a lot of news about upcoming releases from Disney, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century.

Will we finally know more about the long-awaited sequel?