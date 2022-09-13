Cruzeiro announces renewal with midfielder Neto Moura, bond runs until the end of 2025 | cruise

Cruzeiro announced, on Monday afternoon, the contract renewal with midfielder Neto Moura. Through a video on the social network, the club made official the agreement that was defined a few days ago.

Cruzeiro announces renovation with Neto Moura steering wheel

The Minas Gerais club exercised the purchase option that was in the contract in the amount of R$ 1.5 million. As of January, the new contract will take effect – which runs until 2025. Neto Moura is one of the highlights of Cruzeiro’s excellent campaign in Serie B. Pezzolano.

There are 26 games in the season, all as a starter. In the last four matches he was available, he played for all 90 minutes. In the victory against Operário, the player served suspension. The 25-year-old player received polls from other clubs, but opted for continuity in the celestial team.

1 of 3 Neto Moura will have a definitive contract with Cruzeiro — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Neto Moura will have a definitive contract with Cruzeiro — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

“Bora de Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

>> Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Neto Moura joins Lucas Oliveira and Rafael Cabral as guaranteed for next season. Paulo Pezzolano also had his contract renewed. The side Matheus Bidu has a purchase option provided for in the contract and said he wants to stay, but has not yet been confirmed by Cruzeiro. The option to have Bidu is valid until the end of Serie B.

Watch: all about Cruzeiro on ge, Globo and Sportv

With a renewed contract, Neto Moura participated in this Monday’s activities at Toca da Raposa. The player should return to the starting position in Saturday’s match, against CRB, away from home.

3 of 3 5 Star Partner – Cruzeiro — Photo: Publicity 5 Star Partner – Cruzeiro — Photo: Publicity

I want to be a 5 Star Member now!