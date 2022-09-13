deadline to guarantee the benefit is running out

Brazilians who install solar energy boards in their homes for the next four months will be exempt to pay the distribution fee. The benefit is provided for in the Legal Framework for Distributed Generation and is valid for the next 23 years.

Read more: Most expensive food: world’s largest rice exporter restricts shipments

Anyone interested in guaranteeing the exemption must install it by January 6, 2023. “The consumer who requests and performs the procedure until January 6 is exempt. After this period, he will have to pay a toll for all the energy he puts in the grid”, says Bárbara Rubim, vice president of Absolar (Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy).

Distributed generation is the production of electrical energy by small generating plants, which use structures at or near the place of consumption. They work from renewable sources and supply the consumer unit. The rest is connected to the distribution network of a distributor.

The company EPE (Empresa de Pesquisa Energética) estimates that solar generation should grow from 2% at the end of 2021 to 4% in 2031. Wind power should increase from 10% to 11% in the same period.

“Consumers are racing to stay with this more beneficial rule. This race is not more accentuated because we are in a period of very high interest rates”, completes the executive.

greater demand

In an attempt to reduce electricity bill costs, many consumers have been looking for solar panels. According to Raphael Pintão, founder of NeoSolar, the cost of the installation depends on the consumption of the residence.

“A house with an expense of approximately 500kwt/month, which would give a monthly electricity bill of around R$400, will have to invest something around R$20,000 to have the system installed and approved on its roof. Considering the monthly expense with the electricity bill, the investment will pay off in 4 years”, he details.

Currently, there are about 70 lines of credit to finance the procedure, some of them with very low interest rates. The average payback time on investment is up to 5 years.