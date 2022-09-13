DefenseNet – US RU NATO



Ukraine’s major advances against Russian invaders in recent days have increased pressure on the German government to send the Ukrainian military state-of-the-art Leopard 2 tanks. The equipment, built by the Munich-based weapons company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, could be vital in supporting troops liberating Ukraine’s eastern regions, according to Rafael Loss, a defense expert at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

“The crews manning the Ukrainian tanks have shown that they are capable of conducting maneuver warfare and combined operations very effectively,” Loss told DW. According to the expert, Ukraine’s advances on the battlefield were achieved by coordinating “tanks with armored vehicles with artillery support to pierce Russian defenses, identify weaknesses and exploit them, moving forces quickly.”

“And that’s what Ukraine will have to do in the coming months and maybe next year to free the occupied parts of its territory.” According to him, artillery is just one piece of the puzzle.

Politicians ask for tanks

Members of parties in Germany’s ruling coalition joined the chorus of opposition demands addressed to Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht. “I would like the chancellor to change his line,” said the chairman of the Defense Committee of the Bundestag (German Parliament), Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, of the Liberal Democratic Party (FDP), one of the parties that make up the governing coalition.

The delivery of Leopard tanks and more Marder infantry fighting vehicles was “incredibly important and must happen immediately”, he said in an interview with public broadcaster ARD on Monday morning. According to Strack-Zimmermann, in a war situation like this “Ukraine’s successes can only be sustained if they have the weapons they need”.

Even members of the Green Party, the second-largest acronym in the ruling coalition, and until 2021, against the increase in German arms exports abroad, have asked for more military aid to Ukraine. “Everyone in the government knows that more would be possible,” Green co-leader Omid Nouripour told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper.



Berlin resistance



Despite this, the German government remains adamant. At an event organized by the German Council on Foreign Relations on Monday morning, Lambrecht said Germany inherently has a leading role in Europe.



However, she also recalled that her first duty as Defense Minister is to ensure that the Bundeswehr (German Armed Forces) is equipped enough to defend the country.



“It’s not so simple to say: I’m going to risk not being able to defend ourselves by delivering everything. No, I’m not going to do that. But we have other possibilities, from the industry, with our partners.”



Lambrecht admitted that training Ukrainian soldiers to fight with Leopard 2 tanks would take weeks, while deliveries of Soviet tanks, like those used in other Eastern European countries, could be made immediately.



She added that all decisions on arms exports would be made in coordination with NATO allies, especially the United States and the United Kingdom.



“It’s a process,” Lambrecht said. “Continuing to talk about what is being delivered and thus letting Putin know what is to come is perhaps not the smartest idea.”



Ensuring Ukraine’s survival



But there are counterarguments to all of Lambrecht’s points, says defense expert Rafael Loss. “It’s more a matter of will than of formal or informal restrictions being imposed on the German government by allies or the situation in Ukraine. My impression is that Christine Lambrecht and Olaf Scholz are looking for new reasons not to do something.”



NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg himself reiterated over the weekend that Ukraine’s survival is currently more important than ensuring that the military alliance’s military stockpiles are full.



“Of course, this would undermine the Bundeswehr’s own capabilities and disrupt training plans for new tank crews, but it’s a political decision,” says Loss.



tanks in stock



Furthermore, Germany is in an exceptionally important position to lead the supply of tanks to Ukraine, in part because both the Bundeswehr and German industry have some available in stock.



Other than that, there are currently also around 2,000 of these tanks – in various configurations and states of readiness – in use by 12 other European armies, meaning the burden can be shared between these countries.



If Leopard 2 tanks were made available now, it would still take at least two months to be ready for battle and on the front lines in eastern Ukraine. But using the tanks in the coming winter months could be critical, Loss explained.



While I agree that there are legitimate concerns about high-end military equipment – ​​like the Leopard 2 – falling into Russian hands, it’s the older versions of the tanks that are more readily available anyway, Loss recalls.



While few in power say this openly, for many critics the German government’s reluctance to send the Leopard 2 is more to avoid the unpleasant optics of Russian tanks directly facing German tanks.