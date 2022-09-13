Diary of the Venice Film Festival 2022: ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ and ‘Bones & All’ | Movies and series

THE 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival arrived on the Italian island of Lido under the watchful eyes of movie buffs around the world. With new films from Darren Aronofsky, Noah Baumbach, Andrew Dominik and Alejandro G. Iñárritu, the prestigious event once again reinforced its status as the launch pad for major studios for the highly anticipated awards season. Rumors about possible Oscar candidates ran through the aisles between movie theaters, with the likes of Brendan Fraser (The Whale) and Cate Blanchett (TÁR) among the most talked about.

But speaking of buzz, nothing was more talked about during the festival than the drama involving the cast and production of Don’t Worry Darling. The long-awaited second film by actress Olivia Wilde as director (the comedy booksmart, 2019, marked her directorial debut), a dystopia with references to cult classics such as perfect womens (2004) and The Truman Show (1998), arrived in Venice accompanied by weeks of controversy surrounding Wilde and the film’s two leads, Harry Styles and Florence Pugh.

Pugh did not attend the film’s press conference on the morning of the grand premiere, but made it to Venice in time to walk the red carpet, where she avoided being photographed alongside Wilde and Styles. On the mat, Pugh interacted with co-stars Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll, but the mood remained heavy. The internet went wild with a rumor that Styles spit on Pine – and thus, Don’t Worry Darling spent the opening day going from one huddle to the next.

Underneath the cloud of controversy, however, the film flirts with political statements without ever fully committing. An attempt at knife and cheese in hand that ends up diluting the potential of the story about a utopian community in the Californian desert, where couples live according to the gender standards of the 50s: men work, women take care of the house.

Anyway, Don’t Worry Darling still has its merits – among them the impeccable costume and production design work, a sure combination that transports the audience straight to the United States of yore.

Florence Pugh delivers yet another great performance in the role of Alice, one of the many housewives in the community called The Victory Project (The Victory Project, in literal translation). Walking a fine line between despair and complacency, Pugh makes the situation even more difficult for Harry Styles, whose acting prowess still walks a tightrope. Not that it matters much to fans, who have stayed up all night in front of the red carpet in Venice to get close to the former singer of British band One Direction.

Who also took crowds to the red carpet was the phenomenon Timothée Chalamet, who was present in the Italian city because of Bones & Alla film that marks the meeting of the actor with director Luca Guadagnino five years after Call Me By Your Name. Adapted from the book of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, Bones & All is a novel a la Bonnie and Clyde that follows the story of two young cannibals, Lee (Timothée) and Maren (Taylor Russell).

While the book is openly aimed at a young audience, the film has a more gothic feel, invoking elements of the body horror to explore complex themes of identity and family. Alongside Chalamet, newcomer Taylor Russell (this is the actress’ second film) delivers a great performance as a teenager trying to figure out how to control an uncontrollable urge – the only way to belong in a world she’s always seen up close but never has. you may come in. Like Lee, the young American actor continues on his way to becoming one of the biggest names of his generation. Confident in mastering an androgyny that drives legions of fans insane, Chalamet is capable of a rare balance between torment and ecstasy.

