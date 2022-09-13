DiCaprio may have broken 25-year-old ‘tradition’ with new romance

Leonardo DiCaprio at the premiere of “Don’t Look Up”. Photo: Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio may have broken a two-decade tradition in his love life. According to People, the 47-year-old star is dating the supermodel. Gigi Hadid27 years old, which is an age that exceeds the limit of the last companions of the Oscar winner.

“They are getting to know each other,” a source shared, saying that they are in New York, in the United States, and would not be officially dating yet. “Leo is definitely stalking Gigi,” another source told the magazine.

“They’ve been seen hanging out with groups of people. It’s only been a few weeks since the split. Since then, he’s been hanging out with friends and family,” said a third person, mentioning the actor’s recent split.

In late August, DiCaprio announced the end of his four-year relationship with model Camila Morrone, 25. This news fueled the theory that he doesn’t date someone past his ex-girlfriend’s current age.

The detail is that graphs of the average age of Leonardo DiCaprio’s partnerships began to circulate since 2001. From Gisele Bündchen to Nina Agdal, none of them continued to have a relationship with the artist after the age of 25.

Bar Refaeli, Blake Lively, Erin Heatherton, Toni Garrn and Kelly Rohrbach were also part of this story. Check out one of the graphs that proves the star’s fate.