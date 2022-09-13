Discover series that were inspired by soap operas

Lots of drama, conflicts and big twists. Who doesn’t love a good series, or would it be a soap opera? In the 1990s Latin soap operas became a fever for having these characteristics that pleased the public, which made them start copying themsee five examples.

1. Jane the Virgin

Probably the best known on this list, the series starring Gina Rodrigues won the hearts of thousands of people by telling the story of the romantic young writer Jane Villanueva, who became pregnant without ever having had sex.

The program was a very close adaptation of the novel Joan the Virgin (aired in Brazil by Record in 2003), with the story of her getting pregnant through an insemination by a rich man, while she is still a virgin, but the protagonist of the Venezuelan soap opera is only 16 years old and not 23, and the father of her children he owns a fashion magazine, not a luxury hotel.

Jane the Virgin was produced by The CW channel, and is available on Netflix.

2. Ugly Betty

Another successful American series adapted from a soap opera, Ugly Betty stars America Ferrera as the smart, empathetic and gangly Betty Suarez, a young writer who gets a job as secretary to the editor-in-chief of a fashion magazine and transforms not only her life, but that of her boss and many people around her. return.

Adapted from the Colombian soap opera Betty the uglythe program shows a version of Betty with similar characteristics, but prefers to give life to a Betty who seeks success in her career being just herself, unlike the soap opera in which the character falls in love with the boss and moves after being disappointed. and be betrayed by your great love.

Ugly Betty is available on Disney+.

3. The Queen of the South

In the series, Alice Braga plays Teresa Mendoza, a young and intelligent Mexican woman who, after the death of her drug dealer boyfriend, moves to Texas, in the United States, where she makes alliances to overthrow the head of the local cartel to take over his post.

The story of the novel, which is American, but inspired by a Spanish book, is similar, but while in the Teresa series it is motivated by ambition, in the novel its motivation comes from revenge.

The Queen of the South is available on Netflix.

4. Coffee with a Woman’s Scent

Yes, the great success was once a soap opera, but the series is not an adaptation, but a remake, so in both the same story is seen, the humble coffee harvester and the heir of a farm fall madly in love, but the Their love is put to the test due to prejudice and scheming, coming mainly from the boy’s rich family.

Despite the reboot being quite faithful, ironically the series ended up being more dramatic than the Colombian soap opera, in addition to raising pertinent topics such as racism and homophobia.

Coffee with a Woman’s Scent is available on Netflix.

5. The Last Dragon

Another current success, the last dragon It was neither adapted nor is it a remake, but it was created to be a soap opera and came to be shown as such, but it was so successful when it arrived on streaming, that it was transformed into a series when it was extended for a second season.

The plot follows a young man who went to live in Japan, after his parents were murdered, where he learned martial arts and graduated in economics. When his grandfather dies he has to return to Mexico to take over the family business, drug trafficking.

the last dragon is available on Netflix.

