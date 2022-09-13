Andreza Melo Disney Day: check out 5 news announced

Disney+ Day takes place this Thursday (09/08). In the celebration of one year of the platform’s life, surprises and exclusive premieres of films, series and documentaries will be revealed. One of the highlights is the release of “Thor: Love and Thunder”, which debuted in theaters not long ago.

In addition, there is the special “Making of: Love and Thunder” with never-before-seen footage from the film’s set and special interviews with the cast. Another highlight is “Cars on the Road”, Disney’s original animated series, with the new adventures of Lightning McQueen and Mater.

1. Thor: Love and Thunder



You can now check out ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ on

streaming platform.



In the film, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) faces the villain Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, alongside Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), as the Mighty Thor. In addition, the film has the participation of the Guardians of the Galaxy, fighting alongside the hero.

2. Cars on the Road



Cars on the Road (Image: Disney+)

In the series ‘Cars on the Road’, which has 9 episodes, Lightning McQueen and his best friend set out from Radiator Springs on a trip east to find Mater’s sister. In English, Owen Wilson and comedian Larry the Cable Guy voice McQueen and Mater, respectively. In the Portuguese version, Marcelo Garcia and Mário Jorge Andrade give voice to the

characters



.

3. Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of the Jedi



Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of the Jedi (Image: Reproduction/Disney+)

The documentary ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of the Jedi’ has never-before-seen footage of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker’s return to the screen, as well as Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen in the roles of Jedi Master and Darth Vader, respectively. In the production, the actors also tell how they felt to return to play the protagonist and antagonist after almost 20 years since the end of the prequel trilogy of the franchise.

4. Live action: Pinocchio



Live-action Pinocchio (Image: Playback/Disney+)

Pinocchio,

a great classic



, is an adaptation of the book by Italian writer Carlo Collodi. The film tells the story of the wooden puppet, who embarks on an adventure to become a real boy. In the film, Tom Hanks plays Gepetto, Pinocchio is voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Jiminy Cricket is played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Also in the cast are Cynthia Erivo (Blue Fairy), Luke Evans (Barker the Coachman), Keegan-Michael Key (Honest John) and Lorraine Bracco (Sofia the Seagull). The production is directed by Robert Zemeckis, responsible for Back to the Future. The original 1940 animation is also available on Disney+.

5. Terra Incognita



Terra Incognita (Image: Publicity/Disney+)

The new Disney+ mystery series, which has 8 episodes, is set in an abandoned amusement park called ‘Terra Incognita’.

The plot



shows the story of Eric Dalaras (Pedro Maurizi), a teenager who investigates the mysterious disappearance of his parents. Raised by his maternal grandparents, he decides to run away from home and return to his childhood hometown of Cape Wert. However, bizarre events begin to happen in this park.