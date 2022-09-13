Does it arrive whole? See how Corinthians managed holders for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil | Corinthians

The Portuguese coach constantly talks about the need to manage his squad so that players arrive in the most “fresh” matches. That’s why he made a plan thinking about the game of the year for Timão, who are looking for their first decision of the year.

Corinthians’ likely lineup for the semi-final return game has: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Fausto Vera, Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto; Gustavo Mosquito, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto. O ge brings an overview of how each player arrives for this duel.

Thinking about teamwork and also by embezzlement, Vítor Pereira’s strategy between the first and second matches of the Copa do Brasil was to give more game time to a base team

Eight of the eleven likely starters for Thursday played the four matches (including Maracanã) leading up to the decision: Cássio, Fagner, Gil, Balbuena, Fausto Vera, Gustavo Mosquito, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

Of these, only Cássio, Balbuena and Fausto Vera acted full time. See how long each played in that period:

How did Vítor Pereira manage the likely starters for the Copa do Brasil semi-final? Opponent (minutes on the field) cassio Fagner Gil babble Fábio Santos Fausto Vera Du Queiroz Renato Augusto Gustavo Mosquito Roger Guedes Yuri Alberto Sao Paulo 99 15 84 99 – 99 99 35 70 70 99 International 98 48 98 98 98 98 – – 77 98 98 Bragantino 99 99 99 98 50 98 91 77 85 77 99 Fluminense (one way) 100 100 100 100 100 100 97 90 10 97 90

Fagner, due to an injury against Inter, received fewer minutes on the field, but is already recovered. Renato Augusto, also due to a small calf problem, and Fábio Santos, inside the rotation with Lucas Piton, had a greater time management played.

Fausto Vera and Du Queiroz, the “engines” of the Corinthians midfield, arrive in a large sequence of games. The Argentine has even played all 12 matches since his arrival. And Vítor Pereira doesn’t worry about the youngster arriving tired in the decision.

– Fausto has an impressive physical ability. They (players) do not all recover in the same way. We feel that he (Fausto) has the ability to play one and play the other, but sometimes we save him in the final part. He runs miles and miles, and he usually runs the most. That’s his own physiology – said the coach after last Sunday’s classic.

The young Brazilian midfielder, on the other hand, only received a break against Inter, for suspension of a third yellow card.

The final stretch of preparation

Before the classic against São Paulo, this Sunday, Corinthians had a full week of preparation. Now, for the decision, it will be three days. And Vítor Pereira thought about it at the end of the game.

Gustavo Mosquito and Róger Guedes, who should make the attacking trio with Yuri Alberto, were substituted 20 minutes into the second half. Adson, a starter in the first leg against Fluminense, returned to the field after some time out due to pain in the pubic region.

Renato Augusto, on the other hand, entered with 13 minutes to regain his rhythm.

See below the absences that Vítor Pereira had between the home and away games against Fluminense:

Corinthians 1 x 0 Bragantino: Adson (pain in the pubis region), Roni and Júnior Moraes (physical transition), Giuliano (recovering from bronchitis), Raul Gustavo (pain in the adductor of the right thigh) and Maycon (strength training and gym);

Adson (pain in the pubis region), Roni and Júnior Moraes (physical transition), Giuliano (recovering from bronchitis), Raul Gustavo (pain in the adductor of the right thigh) and Maycon (strength training and gym); Corinthians 2 x 2 International: Adson (pain in the pubis region), Júnior Moraes (physical transition), Raul Gustavo (pain in the adductor of the right thigh), Maycon (strength training and gym), Lucas Piton (edema in the right thigh due to trauma), Renato Augusto ( edema in the calf due to trauma) and Robson Bambu (edema in the left thigh);

Adson (pain in the pubis region), Júnior Moraes (physical transition), Raul Gustavo (pain in the adductor of the right thigh), Maycon (strength training and gym), Lucas Piton (edema in the right thigh due to trauma), Renato Augusto ( edema in the calf due to trauma) and Robson Bambu (edema in the left thigh); Sao Paulo 1 x 1 Corinthians: Rafael Ramos and Raul Gustavo (physical transition/partial training with the group), Júnior Moraes (gym) and Maycon (strength training and gym).

Check out the interview with coach Vítor Pereira after the Majestic

Against São Paulo, Timão had the rounds of Lucas Piton, Renato Augusto, Adson and Robson Bambu. Raul Gustavo and Rafael Ramos may be options for the decision of the Copa do Brasil. The embezzlement should be on account of Maycon and Júnior Moraes.

