Dorival Jr provokes Palmeiras after stumbling against Goiás and irritates fans

Dorival Jr

September 12, 2022 · 3:00 pm

Dorival Jr still hasn’t given up the points in the dispute for the Brazilianeven adopting a very controversial strategy of sparing its holders while it is still not guaranteed in the finals of the hearts. The red-black professor believes that it is possible to reverse the 9-point disadvantage against the leader palm treeseven if there is no more direct confrontation between the teams.

“We have eleven rounds to play. Anything could happen. As well as the palm trees can confirm the condition it presents at that moment. It’s a respectable difference, but you’ve seen a lot of comebacks in various championships. This happened to myself Flamengoin 2009, was ranked 14th. Is at 2020 in the same way,” said Dorival Jr.

The red-black coach has believed using numbers from championships where the Flamengo did not win the first round but became champion. This feat just happened 4 times in the history of running stitches as Flamengoin 2009 and 2020, as Fluminense in 2012 It is like Corinthians in 2017.

“I would like to have a team always playing in every match, but with this madness that our competitions are, it’s impossible to do that. Out of respect for the fans, I try to put the best possible team on the field, always in a position to be able to give an answer. Even because the vast majority of players have joined even if they don’t start the main matches”, he added. Dorival.