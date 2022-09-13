Drew Barrymore breaks down in tears over reunion with ex 12 years after breakup – Monet

+



Drew Barrymore emotional at her reunion with ex-boyfriend Justin Long (Photo: Playback)

Actress Drew Barrymore couldn’t hold back tears as she reunited with ex-boyfriend Justin Long. Their reunion, 12 years after their split, was featured on the most recent episode of the 47-year-old artist’s talk show, ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’. The two celebrities came together between 2007 and 2010.

According to the British newspaper Daily Mail, the ex-couple’s conversation was marked by memories of the troubled period they lived together, but also good memories kept by both.

“I feel like we’ve been through so much together,” Barrymore said already through tears as she welcomed her ex-boyfriend. “When we video chatted I would tell you, ‘I’ve really matured, Justin.’ I’ve always wanted to prove to you that I’m a different person than the one you dated.”

Drew Barrymore and Justin Long (Photo: Getty Images)

“You were always the best,” Long replied.

Justin Long and Drew Barrymore in a scene from Love from a Distance (2010) (Photo: Playback)

Then the actress said: “We had a lot of fun, but we were much more hedonistic. A little more immature. We were together, we broke up. It was chaos, but a lot of fun.” The actor agreed: “Fun, chaos, that’s right, hedonism is mostly fun.”

While they were together, the actress and the actor worked on the romantic comedy ‘Love from a Distance’ (2010). Long has been dating actress Kate Bosworth since 2021. Barrymore is currently single. She has two daughters, Olive (9 years old) and Frankie (8 years old), from her marriage to Will Kopelman between 2012 and 2016.