Ears, superheroes and rebels. Disney magic shines again on fans

Wrapped in endless yards of red, black and purple organza, Duy Tryong poses with the unshakable confidence of a Cruella de Vil about to unleash chaos. The coat details, white and black wig and bold makeup transform him into the character reimagined by Disney in the film. Cruella, 2021, with Emma Stone in the lead role. She is one of the most impressive personifications of the D23 Expo 2022, which took place this past weekend in Anaheim, California.

“I sewed my entire suit in less than a month, using materials that cost over a thousand dollars in organza alone,” Duy Tryong, 29, told DN. The film’s flamboyant designs won the Oscar for Best Wardrobe for Jenny Beavan, an icon of this field in Hollywood, and inspired her look. “She IS one of my all-time favorites,” she said.

Fascinating with patterns and designs, this is the second time that Tryong has participated in the D23 Expo, the world’s biggest event for Disney fans. “I came back because everyone is amazing, everyone on this place has this in common and they love Disney,” he described. “It’s like a huge family of people who haven’t met yet.” Tryong traveled from Orlando, Florida, to Southern California to attend the convention.

Close Subscribe to newsletters News Diary and receive the information first hand.

The atmosphere is therefore more electrifying. Disney sought to delight fans with the reveal of several new movies and series, such as Inside Out 2, Elemental, Elio, Win or Lose, Strange World, Zootopia+ and several others. Participants who managed to get a seat in the main stage session, facing huge lines, were able to see clips and trailers exclusive to various productions, some of which will not be available to the general public.

“Disney is truly the most magical entertainment company, with unrivaled stories and experiences,” said Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek at the opening of the convention. “We’re in a league of our own,” he continued, noting that “no other company has had such a profound impact on culture.”

© DR

That impact began nearly 100 years ago, when Walt and Roy Disney founded the company in Los Angeles on October 16, 1923. The centennial celebration will be, the executives promised, epic. “No comparison to what we’ve done before,” said Josh D’Amaro, chairman from Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

In terms of content, the centenary will be marked by the animated feature film Wish, co-written by Walt Disney Animation Studios creative director Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck. It’s the same duo responsible for the films Frozen the kingdom of ice. “This movie means a lot to all of us at the studio,” Lee said at one of the sessions. the world of wish It’s a fairy tale realm where the classic idea of ​​wishing on a star originated. The kind of enchanted story that has fascinated Disney fans for generations, as seen in the halls of the D23 Expo.

It was here that superfans dressed as their favorite characters strolled around for hours on end, responding to the many photo requests that other participants in the event made. The goodness of cosplay – a term that designates the characterization of a person as the character of a book, movie or video game – was tremendous and covered very different points of the Disney property spectrum. There were princesses and Mickey mice, Jedi knights and stormtroopers, marvel heroes and red pandas. There were infants, teenagers and grandparents. It was a testament to Disney’s legacy and its cultural importance.

“What I like about the D23 Expo is that you get to meet all kinds of people who also like Disney like I do, and it’s an opportunity to make new friends,” Alexis Lujan, 26, explained to DN. “I’m dressed like Cinderella from 2015, which is one of my favorite Disney movies so far.” Her blue dress, with a cinematic volume and adorned with butterflies, was sewn by a Brazilian friend for this convention, the second Lujan attended. “I’m a huge Disney fan and I went to the D23 Expo in 2019. It’s one of my favorite events,” she said. “I missed the people, seeing everyone dressed up. It’s like a sigh of relief, a return to normalcy.”

Attracting tens of thousands of people from around the world, the D23 Expo included keynote sessions with company executives, expert fan panels, and a massive space with hundreds of exhibitors. From small business owners selling pins, t-shirts and silkscreens to sponsors such as Visa, Amazon and Pandora, passing through the various Disney businesses. One of them was the Disney Theatrical Group, which was at the D23 Expo with a virtual reality experience to promote the Broadway shows.

“This is a five-and-a-half-minute experience where people are transported to the stage in the middle of the shows. Aladdin, Frozen and The Lion King on Broadway,” explained manager Greg Josken. “It’s been amazing to bring a little bit of Broadway to Anaheim,” he continued. “This year there’s great energy. Now that we’re back, it’s great to see everyone bringing their Disney energy to this convention.”

And Disney, which in 2021 had revenues of $67.4 billion, is not only the home of Mickey and the princesses, but also Star Wars and Marvel. That’s why Maeve (@ArmoredHeartCosplay) and Ruy (@TheGeekStrong) didn’t miss the celebration dressed as Wanda Maximoff and Loki. “We’re huge Marvel fans. This is my first D23, so I’m really excited to see all the fandoms around here”, explained Maeve. Ruy was a repeater. “This is my third D23 Expo. I usually come dressed as a princess.”

The Marvel universe was one of the most announced at the Expo, including the expansion of Avengers Campus and the introduction of the Multiverse at Disneyland next door, and a battery of new series and movies for the next few years, such as werewolf by nightHman-ant and the Wasp: Quantumania, the marvels, thunderbolts and Fantastic Four. Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, jumped from session to session showing fans the news. “The D23 is very special,” he said in one. The deafening cheers and applause from more than seven thousand people in that auditorium showed why.

dnot@dn.pt

Share