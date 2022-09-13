Ears, superheroes and rebels. Disney magic shines again on fans

Admin 1 min ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

Wrapped in endless yards of red, black and purple organza, Duy Tryong poses with the unshakable confidence of a Cruella de Vil about to unleash chaos. The coat details, white and black wig and bold makeup transform him into the character reimagined by Disney in the film. Cruella, 2021, with Emma Stone in the lead role. She is one of the most impressive personifications of the D23 Expo 2022, which took place this past weekend in Anaheim, California.

“I sewed my entire suit in less than a month, using materials that cost over a thousand dollars in organza alone,” Duy Tryong, 29, told DN. The film’s flamboyant designs won the Oscar for Best Wardrobe for Jenny Beavan, an icon of this field in Hollywood, and inspired her look. “She IS one of my all-time favorites,” she said.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Comedy by George Clooney and Julia Roberts leads the box office in Brazil

Photo: Publicity / Universal Pictures / Modern Popcorn The romantic comedy “A Ticket to Paradise”, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved