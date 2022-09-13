Edimar, from Vasco, files a complaint for threats: “I’m going to quarter you” | vasco

Vasco’s left-back, Edimar registered, on Monday afternoon, a police report at a police station in Recreio, west of Rio de Janeiro, due to death threats that he and his family have been suffering on social media.

+ Fans sell out tickets for the game against Náutico

The wife of Vasco’s player has even received photos of weapons. In the threats, which were attached to the police report, the individual tells Edimar’s wife that he is going to kill her and her daughters because of the player. The messages are strong.

– This f… f… drags on the field… I’m going to kill you and your daughters. I’ll let him and you see me strangle your daughter. I will quarter you – wrote the accused.

1 of 5 Edimar, from Vasco, makes a complaint about threats — Photo: Reproduction Edimar, from Vasco, files a complaint for threats — Photo: Reproduction

Along with the prints of the messages sent by Instagram, the player also delivered photos of the accused and images of weapons he sent to his wife.

2 of 5 Edimar, left-back for Vasco — Photo: João Normando Edimar, left-back for Vasco — Photo: João Normando

Vasco released a note in which he repudiates the threats made to the side.

– Vasco da Gama vehemently repudiates the threats suffered by full-back Edimar and his family members through social media in recent weeks. The club reinforces its commitment to the fight against all types of violence and informs that it is giving all the necessary support to the athlete – wrote Vasco.

The player also released a note stating that the case will be investigated:

3 of 5 Edimar, from Vasco, files a complaint for threats — Photo: Reproduction Edimar, from Vasco, files a complaint for threats — Photo: Reproduction

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Read more news from Vasco

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!