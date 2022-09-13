Eintracht Frankfurt fans invade Marseille for Champions League match; see | Champions League

A sea of people in black shirts took to the streets of Marseille on Tuesday. It’s about thousands of Eintracht Frankfurt fans, who went to France to watch the game against Olympique de Marseille. They are closely monitored at all times by a cordon of police, as the match has been rated on a high security risk scale. The teams face each other this Tuesday, at the Vélodrome, home of the French club.
Eintracht Frankfurt fans inside a police cordon in the streets of Marseille before the Champions League match against Olympique de Marseille – Photo: Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images
According to information from Eintracht Frankfurt, around 3,500 club fans will be at the Vélodrome to watch the match. However, the municipality of Bouches-du-Rhône works with the expectation of having another 5,000 people without tickets in the vicinity of the stadium.
French authorities also moved quickly to set up a security scheme to avoid confusion like the one seen in the clash between Nice and Cologne last week – the fight between fans inside the Allianz Riviera in Nice left 32 injured. However, eight people have already been arrested during a clash between fans in Marseille on Monday night.
Last season, Eintracht Frankfurt fans even promoted some massive trips to Europa League matches. One that drew attention was the duel against Barcelona in Spain. 5,000 fans of the German club were expected at the Camp Nou, a ticket limit for visiting fans, but clearly the number was higher. Catalan officials estimated nearly 30,000. In protest, the Grada de Animación, organized by Barça, even abandoned the stands for part of the game.
This is Eintracht Frankfurt’s first game away from home in this Champions League. The German team played within their domains in their debut, last week, and ended up losing to Sporting Lisboa by 3-0.
Olympique de Marseille is also coming from a defeat, away from home, to Tottenham, by 2-0.