Elizabeth II: arrests of anti-monarchists raise concern about freedom of expression

Christy Cooney and George Bowden

BBC News

6 hours ago

Credit, Average PA

Britain’s arrests of anti-monarchy protesters following the death of Queen Elizabeth II are “deeply worrying”, warn free speech advocates.

Police in Scotland have arrested two people in recent days, while a man has been detained and subsequently released in Oxford, England.

The arrests took place at events to mark the Queen’s death and to proclaim the reign of King Charles III.

In London, where lines are already starting to form for the monarch’s wake, the Metropolitan Police, the London police, says that people “have the right to protest”.

On Sunday (11/09), a 22-year-old woman was charged with public nuisance after being arrested during an accession proclamation by King Charles outside St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh.

She was later released, and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

On the same day, Symon Hill, 45, was arrested on suspicion of public order offense after shouting “who elected you?” during another ascension proclamation in Oxford, England.

Thames Valley Police said he was later released and was collaborating with officers “voluntarily”.

On Monday, a 22-year-old man was arrested for public nuisance after allegedly harassing the Queen’s son Prince Andrew as the royal procession moved along Edinburgh’s Royal Mile.

Ruth Smeeth, chief executive of Index on Censorship, says the arrests are “deeply concerning”.

“We must guard against this event being used, by chance or on purpose, to erode in any way the freedom of expression that the citizens of this country enjoy.”

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch, says police officers had a “duty to protect people’s right to protest as much as they have a duty to enforce people’s right to express solidarity, sadness or pay their respects.”

Jodie Beck, Liberty’s policy and campaign officer, said it was “very disturbing to see the police applying their broad powers in such an oppressive and punitive way.”

“Protest is not a gift from the state, it’s a fundamental right,” she says.

Credit, Reuters photo caption, A large number of people are expected to gather in the capital next week.

Also on Monday, a protester holding a “not my king” sign outside parliament, before the monarch’s arrival at Westminster Hall, was pulled out by police.

The Metropolitan Police said a member of the public had been asked to withdraw outside the Palace of Westminster “to facilitate vehicle access and exit through the gates” but had not been arrested or asked to leave the wider area. .

The Metropolitan Police also responded to a video circulating on social media in which an officer is heard asking for the details of a man who had held up a blank piece of paper and expressed his intention to write “not my king”.

The officer – who would be from another force sent to reinforce the Metropolitan Police – is heard saying that the message “may offend people”.

“The public has every right to protest, and we have made that clear to all officers involved in the extraordinary policing operation currently underway,” reads a statement by Deputy Commissioner Stuart Cundy.

Some 1,500 military personnel will work alongside police and civil commissioners to manage the large number of people expected to gather in London next week.

New Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley said his staff faced a “big challenge”.

“We’re going to have a safe event, but we’re going to put thousands of police officers into it because of the level of security required and the millions of people who want to pay their respects,” he said.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss’ spokeswoman declined to comment on individual arrests, but said: “More broadly, obviously, this is a period of national mourning for the majority, the vast majority of the country.”