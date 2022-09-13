Ellen Pompeo opens up the game and comments on ‘exit’ from Grey’s Anatomy

The actress Ellen Pompeowho is the protagonist of Grey’s Anatomy 18 seasons ago, decided to comment on the reduction of its participation in the 19th season of the series, since it will only appear in eight episodes.

Pompeo made this decision after several rumors that the series was coming to an end. She will make much smaller appearances in the new season, but explained that she is not abandoning the project for good.

She remains an executive producer and has assured that she will not leave the series while it is on the air.

“I will always be a part of this show, I’m an executive producer and I’ve spent two decades of my career on this project, which is my heart and soul. And I will never really leave while the show is on,” she said.

Despite not appearing as much, the actress will still continue to voice the narrations that are heard at the beginning of each episode of the series.

The reason for the reduction of Pompeo’s scenes was justified by the fact that she will also star in the series. orphanfor the Hulu platform, not available in Brazil.

She was already showing some signs that she no longer wanted to continue in the role. There was even an episode (S18E16) in which Meredith Gray gives an outburst that many people interpreted as coming from the heart of Ellen Pompeo herself.

“I have the right to leave. I earned the right to leave. Other people in my residency class left and took advantage of other opportunities. I stayed. I worked. I searched. I won prizes for that place. I did everything that was expected of me and then some. And now, if I want to leave, is it considered disloyal? This is ridiculous. It’s an absurd. Do you know what else it is? It’s my decision, and I made my decision”, shouted the character at the height of her irritation.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Pompeo spoke about the secret to the success of Grey’s Anatomy

The actress stated that the reason the medical series has become so popular and has gained so many fans is streaming.

“I know it’s easy to talk these days because all the studios have their streaming services now, but I remember the time when Grey’s Anatomy it was the only great series that was on streaming.”, says the actress, proud of her work.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.