Emilia Clarke Celebrates Entry into the MCU With “Secret Invasion”

Actress Emilia Clarke took to Instagram to celebrate her entry into the MCU in the series “Secret Invasion”, whose trailer was revealed this weekend during the D23 Expo 2022 event.

The official trailer for “Secret Invasion” was unveiled during the Lucasfilm, Marvel and 20th Century Fox panel at the D23 Expo, a major event for Disney fans. The trailer showed a brief moment in which Emilia Clarke appears, making her entry into the MCU official.

Clarke’s participation in the series has been known for a long time, but this is the first time she has appeared in official images. Previously, she had already been photographed several times on the set of “Secret Invasion”.

The “Game of Thrones” star, who was one of the protagonists of the hit HBO series when she played Daenerys Targaryen, shared her excitement in an Instagram post, where she commented on finally getting access to the MCU.

In the post, Clarke published the trailer for the original Disney+ miniseries “Secret Invasion”, which will arrive for streaming in 2023. Along with him, in the caption, the actress celebrated her arrival in the MCU and in the cast of the series.

“Jeez, Marvel let me into their world… Their world which includes SAMUEL LF*** JACKSON! OLIVIA COLEMAN! BEN MENDELSOHN! I can’t believe they let me and my star get close to so much talent,” Clarke said. “I also can’t believe I managed to speak without dissolving into a fangirl. But here we are, and I really think you’re going to like it.”

In “Secret Invasion” we will follow SHIELD director Nick Fury, played by Samuel L. Jackson, after his return to Earth to unmask a plan by a group of Skrulls, shape-shifting aliens that he helped years before with Carol Danvers ( Brie Larson) in “Captain Marvel”.

Parts of the “Secret Invasion” plot remain under wraps, so details about Emilia Clarke’s character have yet to be announced. In her brief appearance in the trailer, her character says, “This is just the beginning.” Watch the subtitled trailer:

There is great anticipation on top of the series, especially after the announcement of the addition of Olivia Colman, an Oscar-winning actress who also appears in the trailer above, to the cast of the series. Ben Mendelsohn returns as Talos and Cobie Smulders as Agent Maria Hill. Christopher McDonald, Killian Scott, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Carmen Ejogo are also part of the cast.

Don Cheadle will also return in an episode for his role as Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes, the War Machine, and Martin Freeman will return to play Everett K. Ross from “Black Panther”. “Secret Invasion” was written and created by Kyle Bradstreet.

“Secret Invasion” arrives exclusively on Disney+ in 2023.

