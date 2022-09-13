Emma Watson Shared A Time Turning To Philanthropy Helped Her Deal With Fame

Emma Watson is known for wearing the celebrity she gained through the Harry Potter franchising for charitable ventures.

In addition to just wanting to help others, Watson shared that her philanthropy has helped her feel better about her fame.

