Emma Watson is known for wearing the celebrity she gained through the Harry Potter franchising for charitable ventures.

In addition to just wanting to help others, Watson shared that her philanthropy has helped her feel better about her fame.

Emma Watson once felt her fame was reaching the point of no return

Watson has been in the spotlight since her casting as Hermione Granger in Harry Potter, and its spotlight has only increased since then. But Watson’s growing fame came with some unwanted cons the young actor found himself dealing with. The attention of fame and the need to maintain an image in the public eye eventually came to the actor.

“I would walk down the red carpet and go to the bathroom,” she once told Vanity Fair. “I had so much makeup on and these big, fluffy, full dresses. I’d put my hands on the sink, look at myself in the mirror and say, ‘Who’s that?’ I didn’t connect with the person who was looking at me, and that was a very unsettling feeling.”

In 2009, when Watson enrolled at Brown University, she began seriously considering leaving Hollywood. Even though her fame had gotten to the point where it looked like she would never go away.

“I felt like if this was something I was going to walk away from, it was now or never,” she said of her break from acting.

Emma Watson once shared that her philanthropy has helped her cope with her fame

In addition to being a successful actress, Watson has also managed to use her celebrity to help influence the world. She used her stardom to donate to various organizations for various causes. According to The Things, she helped raise funds for organizations targeting natural disasters, poverty, equal rights and more.

The Ring Bling star has also been an avid advocate for women’s rights and gender equality. She had wanted to voice her advocacy for a long time and found the opportunity to do so after graduating from Brown University.

“I’ve been hoping to do this for years,” Watson once said in an interview with Elle. “When I left university [she studied English Literature at Brown University, graduating in May this year], I felt that something was missing. I knew I wanted to continue acting, but I wanted something else.”

As well as being a genuine passion of hers, her acts of philanthropy have helped curb some of the less desirable parts of fame.

“Fame isn’t something I’ve always been comfortable with, I’ve really struggled with it emotionally. And, in a funny way, doing that is my way of making sense of fame, of using it. I found a way to channel it into something else, which makes it much more manageable for me. And that’s something I really believe in. I could talk about it for hours,” he added.

Emma Watson once revealed what she would do if she didn’t have to deal with her fame

In his younger years, the Beauty and the Beast actor shared that she was a big fan of going to shows. Doing so made Watson feel especially liberated.

“I’ve been to a lot of music shows recently. I try to go every week. That’s my favorite thing to do. Listening to live music and dancing and being in a crowd are things I really enjoy. I love to dance; you can always find me on the dance floor,” she once told Savior Flair.

In an interview with the Times, Watson shared that he would take his show a step further if he could temporarily avoid his fame.

“I would go and stand in the middle of a mosh pit at a rock concert, because normally I can’t get away with it,” she said.

