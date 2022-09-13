Emmy 2022: Has Zendaya won or lost the award for her performance in Euphoria? – Series news

The actress won her first Emmy in 2020, becoming the youngest artist to receive the honor in the top female acting category.

Zendaya became known for her work in children’s productions, including the Disney Channel series, No Rhythm. Her career has only gotten bigger as her resume has gone from respected blockbusters, Marvel movies and, her biggest hit to date: Euphoria.

In the HBO series Max, the actress plays Rue, a teenage drug addict who tries to stay clean and out of trouble, faces the difficulties of social and school life with other young people as misfits as she is.

Her role as Rue won her her first Emmy in 2020, making Zendaya the youngest ever to receive the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at just 24. With this achievement, she is joined by Viola Davis as the only black artists to be awarded in this category.

Now, at the 2022 Emmys, the actress has competed in four categories, including the most important for acting – the same one that won her in 2020. The series received 16 nominations in total this year, four of them for Zendaya alone.

This year, the Malcolm & Marie protagonist stands out as the youngest to receive two leading actress nominations, in addition to being the youngest producer nominated for the award. It is worth mentioning that the artist is also running as a songwriter, for the songs “Elliot’s Song” and “I’m Tired”, from episodes 8 and 4 of the 2nd season of euphoriarespectively.

Both songs are sung by Labirinth and composed by Zendaya, with collaboration by the singer himself, as well as Muzhda Zemar-McKenzie and showrunner Sam Levinson. At the ceremony that took place on Monday (12), the actress won her second Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and gave an emotional speech to all the people who loved Rue and identified with the character.

Zendaya’s Big Moments in Euphoria Season 2

If Zendaya already deserved to win her first Emmy for her impeccable performance in the first year of Euphoria, Season 2 brought even more strength to her performance. One of the strongest scenes in the episodes released this year involves a fight between protagonist Rue and her mother.

In the sequel, his girlfriend Jules and friend Elliot revealed to Rue’s mother that the young woman not only returned to drug use (after months of pretending to be treated and getting better), but was also in debt to one of the biggest and most dangerous drug dealers in the world. City.

The intense fight takes on even greater proportions than in Season 1 and Rue pushes her sister and mother and starts breaking everything in the house – not knowing that Jules was in the living room, witnessing everything. Check out:

In the episode remembered as one of the most intense, Rue runs through the whole city, in despair because he owes money to the drug dealer. She arrives at Maddie’s party, reveals her friends’ secrets, and runs away again. At the end of the day, the young woman arrives at the drug dealer’s house and makes her first injection drug use. By the end of the season, this is described as Zendaya’s best performance.

With two highly successful seasons, the attraction has been renewed and will receive another installment, scheduled to launch in 2024.