Emmy 2022: See the award winners – Cinema

The Television Academy finally released the list of Emmy winners 2022, 74th edition of the renowned award.
The ceremony took place on September 12, 2022, in Los Angeles, California, and was hosted by Kenan Thompson.
Series like Better Call Saul were snubbed, while Succession and Ted Lasso took statuettes overnight.
Check out the full list of winners below.
drama series
Better Call Saul
euphoria
ozark
Break
round 6
Stranger Things
Succession
yellowjackets
Actor in a drama series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Round 6
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Rupture
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Actress in a drama series
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve: Obsessed Duo
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve: Obsessed duo
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette, Rupture
Julia Garner, Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon, Round 6
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-soo, Round 6
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
John TurturroRuptura
Christopher WalkenRuptura
Oh Yeong-su, Round 6
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
Will Poulter, Dopesick
Seth Rogan, Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie
Connie Britton, The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Mare Winningham, Dopesick
comedy series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
hacks
The wonderful Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Actress in a comedy series
Rachel Brosnahan, Wonderful Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks
Actor in a comedy series
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah EinbinderHacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Limited series, anthology or TV movie
dopesick
The Dropout
inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Limited Series, Anthology, or TV Movie Actress
Toni Collette, The Ladder
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, American Crime Story: Impeachment
Margaret QualleyMaid
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Actor in a limited series, anthology or TV movie
Colin Firth, The Ladder
Andrew Garfield, In the Name of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Wedding
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
competition program
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Girls
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
TV movie
Chip’n’Dale: Rescue Rangers
Ray Donovan: The Movie
Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon
The Survivor
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas
best animation
Arcane
Bob’s Burgers
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons
What If…?
variety talk show
The Daily Show
Jimmy KimmelLive!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
This post Emmy 2022: See the award winners was first published on Observatório do Cinema.