Emmy 2022: Understand the joke that made Zendaya uncomfortable at the awards – Series News

The 2022 Emmy Awards started with everything. Held in Los Angeles, at the Microsoft Theater, the event featured a presentation by Kenan Thompson. The actor and comedian opened the ceremony with an irreverent musical number, with references to Stranger Things and Game of Thrones.

After the airing of the first categories, the comedian gave a speech that may have made Zendaya, the star of Euphoria, a little uncomfortable. The artist even competes for the second time in the category of Best Actress in a Drama Series for the HBO show.

After stating that the issue is full of veterans and newcomers, which is in fact true given the high number of newcomers in the honor, Kenan said he cited the age of the actress and the dynamics of youth when being part of the entertainment industry.

“26 is a strange age in this industry,” the actor introduced. “You’re young enough to play a high school student, but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio.”

Where did this joke with Leonardo DiCaprio come from?

For those who already know the various layers of the internet, you have probably come across a frequent comment when it comes to Leonardo DiCaprio’s relationships. The chat always involves the age of the actor’s girlfriends and the “cut-off period” for the relationship.





Most of the breakups happened before the girl turned 26. Interestingly, this theory has a basis – so much so that there are charts that monitor this issue. The subject came up again recently, when it was reported that DiCaprio had broken up with Camila Morrone, who is 25 years old.