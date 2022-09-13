Emmys 2022 | Amanda Seyfried Wins Best Actress in a Miniseries for ‘The Dropout’

The biographical miniseries’The Dropout‘, which follows the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried), one of the biggest scammers in the biotechnology industry, is already winning awards from the Emmy Awards 2022 home.

Seyfried won the first statuette of the event for his acclaimed performance, winning in the category of Best Actress in a Miniseries.

Amanda Seyfried wins a first career #Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for @TheDropoutHulu! 👏 #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/MU0RK5xhyj — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 13, 2022

Discover the story of Elizabeth Holmes, the enigmatic Stanford dropout who founded the medical testing company Theranos. Considered to be the Steve Jobs of the next generation of technology and once worth billions of dollars, the myth collapsed when it was revealed that none of the technologies really worked, putting the health of thousands of people in grave danger.

Enjoy watching:

Liz Meriwether is the showrunner and executive producer of the miniseries, which will be released by the hulu.

Brooke Becker, Anne Archer, Michael Ironside, Kevin Sussman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Naveen Andrews and Kurtwood Smith also star in the miniseries.

Don’t forget to watch: