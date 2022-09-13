Emmys 2022: The best hair and makeup at the awards – Vogue

Best Beauties at the 2022 Emmy Awards (Photo: Getty Images)

Each year, the Emmy Awards bring together artists and experts for the award that recognizes the best in American television. Not unlike previous years, this edition has already started with irreverent looks and beauty looks, with celebrities betting on elaborate makeup and hairstyles with all the glamor of Hollywood. The 74th edition of the awards takes place this Monday (12) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

From polished hair and full of props to elaborate makeup, check out the beauties that crossed the red carpet of the Emmy Awards 2022:

Sydney Sweeney

Bob cut dominates the red carpet at the 2022 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Rosario Dawson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Rosario Dawson attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

Sasheer Zamata

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Sasheer Zamata attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

Reese Witherspoon

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Reese Witherspoon attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

Sarah Paulson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Sarah Paulson attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

Julia Garner

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Julia Garner attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

Amanda Seyfried

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Amanda Seyfried attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

Cathy Yan

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Cathy Yan attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan (Photo: Getty Images)

Issa Rae

Issa Rae (Photo: Getty Images)

Zendaya

Zendaya (Photo: Getty Images)

Geena Davis

Geena Davis (Photo: Getty Images)

Alexandra Daddario

Alexandra Daddario (Photo: Getty Images)

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington (Photo: Getty Images)

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Photo: Getty Images)

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh (Photo: Getty Images)

lily james

Lily James (Photo: Getty Images)

Kristen Schaal

Kristen Schaal (Photo: Getty Images)

Skye Townsend

Skye Townsend (Photo: Getty Images)

Elle Fanning

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: 74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS -- Pictured: Elle Fanning arrives at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. -- (Photo by Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images) (Photo: NBC via Getty Images)

Britt Lower

Britt Lower (Photo: Getty Images)

Hoyeon

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: 74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS -- Pictured: Hoyeon arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. -- (Photo by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images ) (Photo: NBC via Getty Images)

Laura Linney

Laura Linney (Photo: Getty Images)

Shonda Rhimes

Shonda Rhimes (Photo: Getty Images)

Naz Perez

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 12: E! LIVE FROM THE RED CARPET -- 74th Primetime Emmy Awards -- Pictured: Naz Perez visits 'E! Live from the Red Carpet' at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. -- (Photo (Photo: NBC via Getty Images)

Zuri Hall

Zuri Hall (Photo: Getty Images)

Laverne Cox

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: 74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS -- Pictured: Laverne Coxs to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. -- (Photo by Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images arrive ) (Photo: NBC via Getty Images)

