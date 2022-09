Facts about AVATAR that you might not know

Conceived by James Cameron 14 years ago

In a behind-the-scenes video report of “avatar”, made by 20th Century Studios Spain in 2010, producer Jon Landau says that “14 years ago, Jim had a dream in which he saw Pandora”.

Waiting for the right technology to start production

James Cameron wrote a draft of the screenplay in 1995, with all the characters, animals and settings. But he said that, at that moment, it was still a dream to make the feature: “At that time, it was not possible to do what I wanted to do,” he said in a report. The director then had to wait for the special effects technology to reach the point of evolution to follow the script he had written.

It was in 2005 that Cameron resumed the project to begin production. “I took the script out of the drawer, dusted it off, read it again, and said to myself, ‘This story isn’t so bad.’ It’s a movie that I would see”, recalled the director when talking about how it all started. “Avatar” It officially premiered in 2009 in the United States and Brazil, and is also shown in Russia, China, France, United Kingdom, Germany, South Korea, Australia, Spain, among other places in the world.

World-renowned artists to create Pandora

“We have hired a number of world-renowned visual effects (photography, animation, CGI) artists, quality and prestigious professionals, who impress with the quality of their work,” said Cameron. Rick Carter, the art director, added a comment about Cameron: “It wasn’t a world he invented on the spot, it was something he saw and reported to us in detail.”

Revolutionary film production in Hollywood

“One of the things that no one can take away from me is the fact that I was part of a revolutionary experience in Hollywood,” confessed actress Zoe Saldana, who plays Neytiri in the film. “We always try to push the limits and innovate. This time, we tried to push the limits and that was really hard, but we kept trying and it took a long time, because the result is unlike anything we’ve seen before.”

“Avatar” is the highest-grossing Oscar®-winning film of all time

“Avatar” is a production that marked the history of cinema in many ways, but also for being the production that grossed the highest grossing of all time. The total revenue reached, currently, in 2 billion and 847 thousand dollars, according to the magazine screenrant. The film was nominated for nine Academy Awards® in 2010 and won three: Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography and Best Special Effects.

The Magic of Avatar at Disney Parks

From the wonders of floating mountains to the glow of the moon’s bioluminescence, the land of Pandora came to life in May 2017 at Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort. There, fans can experience the magic of nature, as it was created in “avatar”. Over the past five years, people all over the world have been able to see what life on another planet would be like and get a little feel of the iconic film.

The language spoken by the Na’vi was created entirely from scratch

James Cameron hired linguist Paul Frommer to be responsible for creating the Na’vi language. The expert invented hundreds of words that are still used by fans of the film to this day.