Family travels the world before children lose their eyesight to rare disease

posted on 09/13/2022 16:04



(credit: Reproduction/Facebook/ Le monde plein leurs yeux )

After their children were diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a rare genetic disease that causes blindness, Canadian couple Edith Lemay and Sebastien Pelletier decided to travel the world with their family so that their four children could collect “visual memories”. The trip started through the African continent, landing in Namibia.

The family’s journey is expected to last a year and began to be planned in 2020. However, the pandemic has caused plans to be postponed. In an interview with CTV News, Edith Lemay said that the idea came after a conversation with a specialist from her children’s school. “She said the best thing you can do is fill your visual memory, and she wasn’t talking about seeing elephants and giraffes in books, but building real, lasting memories,” Lemay said.

“I thought, ‘I’m not going to show her an elephant in a book, I’m going to take her to see a real elephant and I’m going to fill her visual memory with the best, most beautiful images I can,'” the mother added.

So far, the family has visited Mongolia, Turkey, Tanzania and Zambia. Trip logs are shared on Facebook, account Le monde plein leurs yeux (The world in your eyes, in free translation).





Canadian family’s journey through Turkey

(photo: Facebook/ Le monde plein leurs yeux )





In addition to seeing the world, the couple says they want to teach their children about resilience, problem solving and strengthening family ties. “Travel, yes, it’s good. We see good things, but often it’s also very difficult. We can be hungry, tired, frustrated and have difficult situations. So we want them to learn to look at the solution, to see the positive side. “, Lemay told CTV News.





The family spent 5 weeks in Mongolia

(photo: Facebook/ Le monde plein leurs yeux )





What is retinitis pigmentosa?



In an interview with CTV News, the couple explained that three of their four children were diagnosed with rhinitis pigmentosa. The couple’s eldest daughter, 11-year-old Mia, was 18 months old when her parents noticed a change in her vision. “We realized at night that she couldn’t see. She would bump into walls or furniture,” Lemay said.

After a few years, the diagnosis came. In addition to Mia, Colin and Laurent were also diagnosed with the rare disease. Only the couple’s youngest child did not have the condition. Pelletier believes that the deterioration of children’s eyesight will accelerate in adolescence.

According to Vinicius Kniggendorf, a specialist in retina and vitreous at the Hospital Oftalmológico de Brasília (HOB), the condition is a hereditary dystrophy of the retina, with a genetic character. “Basically, there is a degeneration of the photoreceptors responsible for vision, which stop capturing light, impairing the formation of the image by the retina. This condition leads to low night vision in dark environments, restriction of the visual field and in the most severe cases and advanced, impairment of central vision, which affects the quality of life of the patient, who starts to see only a central clipping of the scenes around him”, he explains.

The doctor from the Opty group also highlights that the disease has no cure. “It was recently approved by the FDA (the US regulatory agency) and Anvisa for gene therapy with the drug Luxturna, but only for patients with a mutation in the RPE 65 gene”, he points out.

Symptoms vary depending on the gene involved. The severity of the disease can also be related to the type of genetic inheritance and associated gene. “Be aware if the person trips several times because they didn’t see any furniture that was in the room, or if they have problems identifying objects in places with low light. /Retinal mapping (analysis of the fundus of the eye), retinography and ocular tomography”, recommends the specialist.