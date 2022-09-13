Fast and Furious: He’s already a father! Actor who played DK in ‘Tokyo Dare’ is 45 years old

One of the most striking characters in the movie “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift” was Takashi, better known popularly as DK. He earned this nickname due to his drifting skills, challenging Sean Boswell in the film’s grand finale.

The character was played by actor Jaebeom Takata, better known by his stage name Brian Tee. The star was born on March 15, 1977 and is currently 45 years old.

Photo – Reproduction / Universal Pictures

After stardom he gained notoriety by playing Dr. Ethan in the NBC series called “Chicago Med”. The spin-off of “Chicago Fire” shows the daily life of a group of nurses and doctors at the Chicago hospital.

Brian is of half-Korean and half-Japanese ancestry. He moved with his family at the age of two to California, where he has lived ever since. Other highlights of his acting career were Liu Kang in the second season of the web series “Mortal Kombat: Legacy” and the Destroyer in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows”.

The actor has a daughter named Madelyn Skyler from his relationship with Mirelly Taylor. On Instagram, Taylor shares several photos with her husband and heiress receiving praise from her followers.

Read too:

Actress pays tribute to Paul Walker at her wedding ceremony

The death of actor Paul Walker shook not only the cast of “Fast and the Furious” but the entire world. Actress Jordana Brewster, known for playing the role of the character Mia Toretto, was recently married in Santa Bárbara and paid tribute to the actor during the ceremony….Learn more!

.

.