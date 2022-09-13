Fast: Ibovespa, dollar, technology, retail, Klabin, Suzano, JBS, Tim, Carrefour

Posted at 10:57 am

Ibovespa

Higher-than-expected inflation in the United States frustrated investors’ expectations that the US Central Bank could reduce the high intensity of interest rates. This scenario has a negative impact on the Stock Exchanges.

At 10:57 am, the Ibovespa dropped 0.86% to 112,427 points.

Dollar

At 10:52 am the commercial dollar was up 1.39% to R$5,168 on sale.

Technology

Higher-than-expected inflation mainly affects technology stocks in the US and also impacts sector assets in Brazil. The shares of Locaweb (LWSA3) and Méliuz (CASH3) were among the biggest drops on the Ibovespa in the first hour of trading.

Retail

Stocks linked to retail and e-commerce such as Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and Via (VIIA3) also suffer from risk aversion in the sector. Magalu’s and Via’s shares devalued -3% at 10:54 am.

Klabin and Suzano

Klabin’s units and Suzano’s shares (SUZB3) were up at 10:53 am due to the appreciation of the dollar, which positively impacts exporters.

JBS and Minerva

JBS (JBSS3) and Minerva (BEEF3) shares were also up due to the dollar.

TIM

THE TIM (TIMS3) announced the payment of R$ 480 million in the form of JCP (see details here).

Carrefour

O Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3) approved the payment of interest on capital (read the details here).

Itaúsa

THE Itaúsa (ITSA4) and Votorantim concluded the purchase of Andrade Gutierrez’s stake in CCR (CCRO3). already the Moody’s upgraded Itaúsa’s credit rating on a national scale (read more here).

BR Properties

THE BR Properties (BRPR3) announced that shareholders on the base date of 09/30 will be entitled to receive the capital refund (read the full news here).

Whatsapp:

To receive news join the group via the link:

https://chat.whatsapp.com/J8Z1fpivf2u0F9JnA9ElVK

telegram

For news join this group: https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAFdKtmVSmTmfF68jIA

For graphical analysis enter this group: https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAFk1BILf5KNH9DlQ3A