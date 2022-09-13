Filmmaker Godard resorted to assisted suicide; understand how the practice works

Mariana Stocco 09/13/2022 – 10:20 am Share

Filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard, who passed away this tuesday (31), resorted to assisted suicide in Switzerland. According to the French newspaper, the information was confirmed by sources close to the artist, who was 91 years old.

“He wasn’t sick, he was just exhausted,” said a person close to the family.

Assisted suicide is becoming a more frequent topic in recent years. In April of this year, actor Alain Delon also opted for the practice. Even Hollywood has already talked about the delicate subject in its film “As I Was Before You”, starring Emilia Clarke and Sam Clafin.

Understand what assisted suicide is

Switzerland is the only country in the world where assisted suicide can be practiced by those who do not have a terminal or incurable diagnosis and also by foreigners. In assisted suicide, a doctor prescribes a lethal substance, which is administered by the patient himself. However, in order to have access to the procedure, an analysis of documents is carried out, such as the patient’s chart and reports. If the person is a foreigner, he needs a kind of certificate from both his country’s doctor and a Swiss doctor that says he has “unbearable suffering”, whatever it may be.

Although the practice has been around for many years, the interpretation of unbearable suffering that allows this choice is recent. Until recently, only terminally ill patients at an advanced stage could opt for the procedure. Today, it can even be a psychic suffering. In the European country, elderly people are entitled to the procedure.

Those who choose this type of procedure need to undergo a psychiatric evaluation and a medical evaluation, in addition to being presented with other alternatives, such as palliative care.