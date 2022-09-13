A very simple action can deliver which contact you talk to the most on Whatsapp. The trick focuses on media messages (videos and photos) that are frequently sent to a person.

You, as another person, can find out who else you message on messenger. If you were concerned about your privacy, don’t worry. After all, it is not possible to hide reality.

Here’s How To Find Out Who You Or Someone Else Chats With On WhatsApp

Here’s a step-by-step guide:

open the Whatsapp on your cell phone and tap the three dots; Once done, go to “Settings” and tap on “Storage data”; Next, click on the “Manage Storage” section; By doing this, the app will list the contacts you have spent the most data and storage with over time of usage; Finally, tap the tab and check which contact you or someone else has a recurring conversation with.

However, it is important to point out that it is not decent to check with someone else on WhatsApp without their permission. Therefore, only perform this procedure if requested.

How to confirm phone number on WhatsApp

Now that you know the criteria, see the step-by-step guide on how to confirm your phone number on Whatsapp:

Open the application and choose your country from the list that will appear (the field for the country code will be filled in automatically); Enter your phone number in the requested field; Then tap “Next” to receive the code by SMS; After receiving the six-digit code, enter it in the field provided. If you do not receive the six-digit code by SMS, please try to send it again after the progress bar is completed. This can take about 10 minutes – do not try to guess the code as this may temporarily prevent access to your account; If the time runs out before you receive the code, an option for phone call will appear on the screen; Just select the option “Call me” and wait for the operation to be completed; When they call you, write the code and enter it in the requested tab to confirm your phone number on WhatsApp.

extra tips

Even following the above guidelines it is possible that the operation is not a success. With that in mind, here’s what to do:

Restart your cell phone. To do this, turn it off and wait 30 seconds. After that time, turn it on again;

Download the latest version of WhatsApp;

Confirm that the number can receive messages and calls, use another device to send an SMS to the phone number in full international format you entered in the messenger.