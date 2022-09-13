Fire TV Stick goes on sale

In celebration of Customer Day, which is celebrated on September 15, Amazon launched the “Customer Sale” promotion. It runs from the 12th of September, Monday, until the 16th of September, Friday. During these days there will be numerous discounts on services and products, including the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K.

During the Customer Saldão promotion, the Fire TV Stick is priced at R$255.55, with the normal market value being R$379, and the Fire TV Stick 4K is for R$350.55, its common price is BRL 449.

The two devices allow you to turn your television into a smart one. Thus, the customer can have access to various streams and services via the internet that older televisions cannot have. You can access the following services: YouTube, Faceboook Watch, Spotify, TuneIn, Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, Starzplay, Star+, Paramout+, Plex, Vivo Play, Daz, Funimation, DirecTV Go and Globoplay.

How Amazon Fire Stick Devices Work

This device works as a television adapter. For those who have older televisions and are unable to watch their streams on television, as they do not have internet access, Amazon’s Fire Stick may be a solution.

When purchasing, the customer receives a device that is easy to connect to the TV and also a remote control to be able to use it. After installing, just connect to the internet in the environment where the television is installed. Then, just log into the streams you have and that are on the Fire Stick and continue using the device.

In addition to streaming, the customer who owns this device can also access other applications such as Facebook and Spotify. Therefore, it is possible to watch videos that are on the social network and also listen to the songs preferably through the audio application.

In addition to the Fire Stick, there are other products available at Saldão do Cliente. Among them are technology devices such as mice and games.