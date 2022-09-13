First observed interlacing of tome sets

electronics

Large scale quantum mechanics

As a general rule, the laws of quantum mechanics only apply to microscopic particles. It is therefore surprising that German physicists have now been able to observe the effects of quantum entanglement (or quantum entanglement) on a much larger scale, involving not one but thousands of atoms.

Quantum entanglement is one of the most surprising phenomena in physics, with quantum particles assuming a shared superposition state that allows generally mutually exclusive properties (e.g. black and white) to occur simultaneously – this is what gives all the “power” to the qubits of the objects. quantum computers.

The best-known allegory for describing these two quantum effects – entanglement and superposition – is Schroedinger’s cat, which is alive and dead at the same time, until a particle is measured, which causes it to “collapse” into a single state.

The researchers have now observed all of these behaviors occurring on a much larger scale than that of individual particles.

Materials that exhibit properties such as magnetism, for example, have regions known as domains – islands in which the material’s properties are homogeneously of one type or of a different type (imagine them being black or white, for example).

When they looked at lithium hlmium fluoride (LiHoF 4 ), however, physicists have discovered a completely new phase transition, in which the domains, which are large, surprisingly exhibit quantum mechanical characteristics, resulting in their interlaced properties (like being black and white at the same time). “Our quantum cat now has a new coat because we discovered a new quantum phase transition in LiHoF 4 that was not known before,” commented Professor Matthias Vojta of the Technical University of Dresden.

Phase transitions and interleaving

We can easily observe the phase change properties of a substance by looking at water: at 100°C it evaporates into a gas, at 0°C it turns into solid ice. In both cases, these states of matter are formed as a consequence of a phase transition in which the water molecules reorganize, thus altering the characteristics of the matter. Likewise, properties like magnetism or superconductivity arise as a result of electrons going through phase transitions in crystals.

As we approach absolute zero (-273.15 C), however, quantum mechanical effects such as entanglement come into play, and so physicists speak of quantum phase transitions.

what happens to LiHoF 4 : Near absolute zero, it is a ferrom, in which all magnetic moments spontaneously point in the same direction. If you apply a magnetic field exactly vertically in this preferred magnetic direction, the magnetic moments will change direction, in what is known as “float”.

The greater the strength of the magnetic field, the stronger these fluctuations will be, up to a limit where ferromagnetism completely disappears – a quantum phase transition. And this phase transition leads to the entanglement of neighboring magnetic moments. “If you hold a sample of LiHoF 4 close to a very strong hand, it suddenly stops being magnetic spontaneously. This has been known for 25 years,” describes Vojta.

This is where the novelty discovered by the team comes in, a change that happens when you change the direction of the magnetic field. “We found that the quantum phase transition continues to occur, whereas previously it was believed that even the slightest slope of the magnetic field would immediately suppress it,” explained Christian Pfleiderer, co-author of the research.

Under these conditions, however, it is not individual magnetic moments but large magnetic areas, the so-called ferromagnetic domains, that undergo these quantum phase transitions. The domains constitute entire islands of magnetic moments pointing in the same direction.

quantum mechanics acting on a very large number of particles, greatly expanding the discussion about a boundary between the quantum world and the classical world.

From fundamental physics to applications

The discovery of the new quantum phase transitions is important as a foundation and as a general frame of reference for the research of quantum phenomena in materials, as well as for new applications.

“Quantum entanglement is applied and used in technologies like quantum sensors and quantum computers, among other things,” said Vojta.

“Our work is in the area of ​​fundamental research, which, however, can have a direct impact on the development of practical applications if you use material properties in a controlled way,” added Pfleiderer.

