Flamengo has three players hanging in the Copa do Brasil

Rubro-Negro welcomes São Paulo this Wednesday (14)

After qualifying for the Libertadores final, Flamengo can, this Wednesday (14), guarantee a spot in another decision: the Copa do Brasil. For that, Mengo can even lose by a goal to São Paulo, at Maracanã, since they won the first leg by 3 to 1. At the same time that they need to manage the score, Mengão keeps an eye on three players hanging: João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro and Gabigol. The ball will roll at 21:45 (Brasília time).

Thus, if one of the three receives a yellow card, and Flamengo passes, Mengão will go to the first game of the final short. In the other bracket are Corinthians and Fluminense, who will play on Thursday (15), in São Paulo. The first game, in Rio de Janeiro, ended 2-2. Decisions are scheduled for October 12th and 19th, both Wednesdays. Champion in 1990, 2006 and 2013, Rubro-Negro goes in search of the tetra.

Of the trio, the one who has been hanging the longest is midfielder Everton Ribeiro. The shirt 7 received yellow cards in both games against Atlético-MG, in the round of 16. The second on the list is forward Gabigol, who was punished against Altos-PI, in the return game of the first phase and in the 0-0 draw with Athletico-PR, in the first leg of the quarterfinals.

Who also received yellow card against Athletico-PR, but in the confrontation of the return, was the steering wheel João Gomes. Fla won that duel 1-0 and advanced to the semifinals. Before, the midfielder had already been punished in the return match against Atlético-MG, won by Flamengo by 2-0.

As none of the three received a yellow card in the first leg of the semifinal, the players arrive hanging for the match that is worth a spot in the final. Despite hanging, the tendency is that they play against São Paulo. The confrontation, as usual, will have the most red-black transmission on the internet on Coluna do Fla.