Flamengo lineup: two weeks later, “Team das Copas” returns against São Paulo | Flamengo

A Flamengo with what Dorival Júnior understands to be the best thing to do to take São Paulo in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. Two weeks after the 4-0 with Vélez, in Buenos Aires, the coach assembled the team again with the so-called “Team of the Cups”, with David Luiz and Léo Pereira in the defense, Thiago Maia and João Gomes as midfielders.

It will be the eighth time that Flamengo will enter the field with this formation and the record so far is overwhelming: six wins and one draw, all in knockout games. The training has Santos, Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Peter and Gabriel.

1 of 2 Pedro and Gabigol in Flamengo’s victory over Tolima — Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo Pedro and Gabigol in Flamengo’s victory over Tolima — Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

Games with the “Team of Cups”

Tolima 7 x 1

Atlético-MG 2 x 0

Athletico-PR 0 x 0

Corinthians 2 x 0

Corinthians 1 x 0

Sao Paulo 3 x 1

Velez 4 x 0

The first time that this team was on the field was in the 7 to 1 over Tolima, in the round of 16 of the Libertadores. Next, it was the lineup for the comeback against Atlético-MG, for the Copa do Brasil, in the goalless draw with Athletico, at Maracanã, in the 2-0 and 1-0 victories over Corinthians, for Libertadores, in the 3rd 1 over São Paulo, in Morumbi, and 4-0 against Vélez, in Argentina.

Dorival only made changes in knockout games for reasons of force majeure: David Luiz and Thiago Maia were suspended in the 1-0 over Athletico-PR, in Baixada, while David and Léo Pereira were suspended, Thiago Maia and Gabriel were spared for being stuck in the 2-1 with Vélez, at Maracanã.

Leading after the 3-1 at Morumbi, Flamengo enters the field on Wednesday, at 21:45 (GMT), at Maracanã, being able to lose by up to one goal to advance to the final of the Copa do Brasil against Fluminense or Corinthians. In case of São Paulo victory by two goals difference, the decision goes to penalties.

