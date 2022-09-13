“Flamengo’s interest left me…”; Wendel speaks for the 1st time about “propo$ta” and the subject reaches the fans

The Zenit midfielder is going through a top scorer phase in Russia and is the subject of this Tuesday (13)

Wendel was one of Flamengo’s targets for the current season. Zenit’s midfielder lives a top scorer phase in Russia, where he has six goals in 10 games played in the 2022/23 season, second only to Malcolm. This could be the young man’s peak so far, as he arrived at a time well suited to the team.

At the age of 25, shirt 8 sent some statements to Globo Esporte. The website brought the athlete’s answers about the refusal to Mengão. In the view of the former Fluminense, staying in the Russian team goes beyond money or anything else: “The decision to stay was even a matter of gratitude”, began the prodigy.

“I have always been valued and treated very well at Zenit, I would not feel good exercising the clause unilaterally to leave. We talked, and they offered a renovation, it was the best for everyone at that time.” added in relation to the backstage of ‘fico’ in Russia and ‘no’ to Mais Querido do Brasil.

Zenit’s second-highest scorer in the season does not hide his happiness at knowing that Fla has expressed a desire to sign him, although the decision was not to change Clubs now: “Flamengo’s interest made me very happy and the repercussion was very big”, signaled Wendel when exposing some behind the scenes.

“It was all the time notification on the cell phone with people sending prints and news links, asking if I was really going, if it was true… My representatives talked to Flamengo, and they had other conversations too, I don’t know if I can talk clubs, but giant clubs from Italy and England. I was very happy with those interests.” finished the jewel of Xerém.