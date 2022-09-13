For the second time, Zendaya wins the Emmy Awards for Best Actress

She did it again! On Monday night (12), Zendaya made history at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, United States. For the 2nd time, the actress and singer won the category of Best Actress in a Drama Series of Emmy Awards; for his performance in the second season of the series “euphoria“. This way, she becomes the youngest actress to win the award twiceand also the first black woman to win twice in this category! Wonderful, isn’t it?

“My biggest wish for ‘Euphoria’ was that it could help heal people, and I just want to thank everyone who shared their story with me. I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like they are a Rue, I am so grateful for her stories and I carry them with me and I carry them with her. Thank you very much“, said Zendaya in his acceptance speech.

It is worth saying that Zendaya competed against Jodie Comerfrom the series “Killing Eve“; Laura Linneyin “ozark“; Melanie Lynskeyfrom the series “yellowjackets“; Sandra Ohalso from “Killing Eve“; and finally Reese Witherspoonfrom the series “The Morning Show“. Could it be that in the Season 3 premiere of “euphoria“, Zendaya will be nominated again and take home the award? That only time will tell!

Zendaya says it’s not known if she could be a pop star

Zendaya she has a beautiful voice and even released a single album in 2013, when she was still very young. Nonetheless, her pop singing career did not take off, standing out as a movie and television star.

In a recent interview with Variety, she reflected that she doesn’t think she could be a pop star. For her, the exposure level would be too high. As an actress, on the other hand, she gets a little more privacy.

“I was talking to Sam about this earlier. I was like, I don’t know if I could be a pop star. It’s because as an actress, there’s a level of anonymity that I get to have, which I really enjoy.“, said.

She continues: “And I can sort my stuff, whatever it is, through a character, and nobody needs to know about it. Whereas in other ways and other means, it’s all you all the time. I like the idea that someone else, namely Rue, can take on these things.” completed.