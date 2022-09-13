From the Column’s View: The Best Looks at the 2022 Emmys

In addition to the winners in different categories, such as Best Drama Series and Best Actress in a Comedy, we’ve rounded up some of the highlights from the red carpet.

The best Software and artists of 2022 from TV American were decorated this Monday, 12, during the Emmy Awardswhich packed the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with industry figures.

The Emmy, in addition to electing the best of American TV, is also the stage for the parade of looks that cross the red carpet. dresses with train were featured in both short and long lengths. Among the celebrities who bet on the trend is Kerry Washingtonin Elie Saab.

Celebrities honored the tradition of impeccable productions from head to toe. In addition to the looks, hairstylesnail arts and make ups elaborate designs also drew attention. This edition showed that the cut bob it’s the hair of the time —Sydney SweeneyCassie Howard from euphoria can taste.

The Coluna chose the personalities who deserved the style award. Look that!

Zendaya

In addition to winning the award in the category of Best Actress in a Drama Series for your role as streetin Euphoria, the actress bet on a dress classic and at the same time modern Valentino and jewelry bulgari. Zendaya is already known for looks elegant and relaxed and, that year, made history by being the first black woman to receive the statuette twice in his career.

Reese Witherspoon

just like the actresses Lily James and Sarah NilesReese proved that glitter never stopped being a good option in the red carpet. in a dress dark blue sequins and gemstones, gives Armani Privéthe eternal Elle Woods won the spotlight. The 46-year-old artist competed in the category of Best Actress in a Drama Series with the production The Morning Show.

Lizzo

Layers and more layers! In addition to having done story by winning your first Grammy with the program Lizzo Watch Out For The Big Grrrisnow, the singer won in the category of Best Competition Reality Show. However, in addition to the award for her work, Lizzo shone in a red tulle by Giambattista Valli.

Elle Fanning

Black nothing basic! the sister of Dakota Fanning arrived on the Emmy red carpet in a dress designed by stylist Sharon Long. The look left the shoulders on display and, in addition to tailbet on mixing colors black and pink.