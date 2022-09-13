From the director of ‘American Hustle’, ‘Amsterdam’ receives individual posters with Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and great cast

It was released this Monday (12) by 20th Century Studios several individual posters of ‘Amsterdam‘, a new film written and directed by David O. Russelldirector of films like ‘Cheating‘ and ‘The good side of life‘.

The posters highlight the heavyweight cast of the feature, which includes names such as Christian Bale, Chris Rock, Margot Robbie, Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joybetween others.

Check them all:

In the plot, Burt (Bale), Valerie (Robbie) and Harold (David Washington) are accused of murder and must prove that they are innocent. Set in the 1930s, the plot leads the group to uncover a major conspiracy.

Check out the trailer:

Set in the 1930s, three friends witness a murder, become suspects and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history.

Based on fact that meets fiction, the film stars the Oscar-winner Christian Balethe two-time Oscar-nominated actress Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Timothy Olyphant, Zoe Saldanawith the Oscar winner Rami Malek and the two-time Academy Awards winner Robert DeNiro.

Written and directed by Russellthe feature film is produced by Arnon Milchan, Matthew Budman, Anthony Katagas, David O. Russell and Christian Bale.

