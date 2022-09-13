Gabriel LaBelle’s Challenge: Playing Steven Spielberg

“Untitled Amblin movie,” read Gabriel LaBelle’s audition sheet. Director: “TBD”.

LaBelle, a 19-year-old actor from Vancouver with a handful of TV and film credits, recorded his audition and sent it in without thinking too much about it. A few days later, he began to hear whispers. Which movie? It’s a long Steven Spielberg. And the paper? Rightly interpret Steven Spielberg.

He didn’t get any calls until three months later – and even then, he really didn’t know what he was getting into. It wasn’t until he was finally cast and given the full script that he realized: he would be the lead in The Fabelmansby Spielberg, playing a younger fictionalized version of the legendary director.

“When I was auditioning, the character’s name was Teenage Sammy – I thought there would be an adult Sammy,” LaBelle said in an interview the day after The Fabelmans premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Gabriel LaBelle, who plays the young Steven Spielberg in the movie ‘The Fabelmans’. Photograph: Chris Pizzello / AP

“In the script, up to page 30, the character is between 6 and 8 years old. Around page 35 or so, teenage Sammy appears. OK! Good! Now it’s my turn. It’s a three-act movie, just like moonlight or something similar. I kept waiting for my character to leave, but she never came.”

Instead, LaBelle makes a big debut in The Fabelmans, playing the legendary American film director in his most autobiographical film. As Spielberg’s fictional replacement Sammy Fabelman, he plays the 75-year-old filmmaker during some of his formative teenage years as an aspiring filmmaker. Much of the film belongs to Michelle Williams and Paul Dano, who play Sammy’s parents and deliver remarkably subtle performances. But LaBelle’s Sammy is the finish line in The Fabelmansa deeply moving portrait of an American film icon as a young man.

For a young, little-known actor, just getting a role in a Spielberg movie can boost his career. Christian Bale and Drew Barrymore are just a few of the actors who got their big break with the director. LaBelle’s challenge, however, added the detail of also playing Spielberg himself.

Paul Dano, Mateo Zoryan Francis-DeFord and Michelle Williams in a scene from Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans. Photograph: Storyteller Distribution

“After I was cast, my dilemma was, did I just bite off more than I can chew?” said LaBelle, who goes by Gabe. “It was as if the universe had fallen. ‘Oh, you want to be an actor, don’t you? Do you want to be at the movies?’”

Before The FabelmansLaBelle’s most notable credit was probably a small part in The predator, 2018. His father Rob LaBelle is a veteran actor with dozens of film and television credits. At the premiere, when young LaBelle saw The Fabelmans for the first time, he sat with his parents and brother, often holding his mother’s hand. Onstage after the film, LaBelle described the strange feeling of being on a movie set “surrounded by masters.” “And among them, the boy who won the selection process.”

But LaBelle quickly became part of the team, Spielberg said. In a conversation with TIFF director Cameron Bailey at the festival, Spielberg said the role was especially difficult for him to cast.

“None of this is really easy, because we often don’t see ourselves the way our friends and family see us,” Spielberg said. “As a kid, I always had a lot of reasons why I was always in the corner, because I was never the center of conversations. I needed someone who didn’t bring too much self-awareness to Sammy.”

The Fabelmans, which Universal Pictures will release on November 11, follows Sammy on his discovery of filmmaking as a child (Mateo Zoryna Francis-Deford plays him as a boy) during his high school years. The film captures Spielberg’s growing admiration for the possibilities – and manipulative power – of making films during a period marked by his parents’ growing marital drudgery. That meant LaBelle would be playing some seminal moments in Spielberg’s life: making his first war film; kissing his first girlfriend; stepping into a studio for the first time.

LaBelle found a reliable source in Spielberg, but their conversations often didn’t stray from the work at hand.

“Our main focus was the film,” said LaBelle. “Yes, I could talk to him about his life, but I knew Spielberg wouldn’t easily tell us everything. We had to ask. We had to go scene by scene. It was the discovery of the purpose of each moment. How did you feel? What do you want from me? Sometimes he would tell me and sometimes he didn’t want me to know, but he intended for me to just do what he thought Sammy should do.”

Other times, Sammy’s own anxiety exactly mirrored LaBelle’s. One scene recalls Spielberg’s famous meeting, then 15, with the legendary director. John Fordplayed by the filmmaker David Lynch in the movie. Lynch, said LaBelle, “scared the hell out of me.”

“I mean, he’s a great guy. But before that, Sammy is nervous, so I got nervous too,” said LaBelle. “He enters the room and Steven approaches. David Lynch and Steven Spielberg talking. My shoot wouldn’t be until later, so I was waiting and waiting until I did the scene. It really helped me get nervous to meet him.”

LaBelle stars in the newly released film adaptation American Gigolo, from 1980, in a Showtime series in which he plays the younger version of the main character of Jon Bernthal. he said do The Fabelmans – along with some studies he did during the covid pandemic (watching masterclasses by Samuel L. Jackson and Natalie Portman, reading Michael Caine’s biography) – taught him to commit to working hard to be a real actor.

“To think crowds are going to see this movie,” LaBelle said, shaking her head in disbelief. “It’s absolutely awesome.”