Galaxy S22 Ultra, the mighty one from Samsung lowered overall for R$ 5309 – Tudo em Tecnologia

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is not just a dream for many, but it is one of the most complete smartphones on the market. After all, it brings an excellent quality screen, powerful hardware and a great set of cameras. And today, it’s on a super offer starting at R$ 5309 in cash or R$ 5899 in 10x.

About its features, the Galaxy S22 Ultra features a beautiful 6.8″ Quad HD+ 2X Dynamic AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate. As a result, it delivers great quality for media consumption and games. In addition, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset delivers excellent performance for any task.

In terms of camera, Samsung has added a 108MP main lens capable of capturing photos and videos with great detail. There are also two dedicated zoom lenses, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 40MP front camera for selfies and video calling. In addition, it brings more highlights such as water protection (IP68) and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Galaxy S22 Ultra – Key Features:

Screen: Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.8″ Quad HD+ with 120 Hz refresh rate

Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.8″ Quad HD+ with 120 Hz refresh rate Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 / Exynos 2200

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 / Exynos 2200 RAM: 8GB or 12GB

8GB or 12GB Internal storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB

128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB Back camera: 108 MP (Main, f/1.8, OIS) + 12 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 120°) + 10 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4, 3x optical zoom) + 10 MP (Periscope Telephoto, f/4.9, 10x optical zoom)

108 MP (Main, f/1.8, OIS) + 12 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 120°) + 10 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4, 3x optical zoom) + 10 MP (Periscope Telephoto, f/4.9, 10x optical zoom) Frontal camera: 40 MP (f/2.2)

40 MP (f/2.2) Drums: 5,000mAh with 45W fast charging

5,000mAh with 45W fast charging Operational system: Android 12, under One UI 4.1

Android 12, under One UI 4.1 Others: In-display fingerprint reader, support for 5G networks, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, IP68.

In super promotion, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the right choice for those who want a complete smartphone in Brazil:

