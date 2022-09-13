Game of Thrones – In which episode does Ramsay Bolton die?

The Game of Thrones episode in which Ramsay Bolton dies is one of the most awaited by fans of the series. But when does it happen?

In which episode of Game of Thrones Ramsay Bolton dies

Ramsay Bolton is certainly one of the most hated characters on Game of Thrones, if not the most hated of the entire series.

The character mutilated enemies, raped and murdered many characters beloved by fans, so at some point he was sure to pay for what he did, and then that day finally came.

But when does this happen?

The Game of Thrones episode in which Ramsay Bolton dies is episode 9 of Season 6 of the series, titled “Battle of the Bastards”.

What did you think of this episode? Certainly one of the best in the series, isn’t it?

