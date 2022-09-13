Game of Thrones – In which episode does the Hound return?

The Game of Thrones episode in which the Hound returns is one that took fans of the series by surprise. But when does it happen?

In which episode of Game of Thrones does the Hound return?

The Hound (played by Rory McCann) is one of the most ambiguous characters on Game of Thrones, after all, he has both scenes where fans hate him and others where he is loved.

A big loss in the series is certainly when he dies, or it supposedly happens, in his confrontation with Brienne.

After that, a long time passes and the character returns, in time to face the White Walkers and help the Westerosis to prevent this threat from taking over everything with the freezing winter.

But when does this happen?

The Game of Thrones episode in which the Hound returns is episode 7 of Season 6 of the series, titled “The Broken Man”.

What did you think of this episode? Certainly one of the best in the series, isn’t it?

Game of Thrones is an American television series created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George RR Martin. Voted as the best TV series of the 21st century in 2020, in a popular vote by Digital Spy magazine, Game of Thrones was originally broadcast on HBO from April 17, 2011 to May 19, 2019.

The main cast includes Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, Iain Glen, Michelle Fairley, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, among others.

You can watch Game of Thrones on HBO Max.