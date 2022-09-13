Globo and SBT ‘fight’ for the South American final with São Paulo; Conmebol has a favorite, says website

The final of the Copa Sudamericana 2022 between São Paulo vs Independiente Del Valle should be broadcast on open TV. Conmebol seeks to have as much visibility as possible for the competition that was broadcast on Conmebol TV. According to “Notícias da TV”, the South American entity has a favorite station in fight between Globo and SBT.

Although Globo wants to broadcast the final of the tournament, the tendency is that the right of the final goes to SBT, who recently acquired the rights to the competition starting next year.

The broadcast of the final, then, would be a bonus for SBT and ESPN – as the Disney channel was also able to buy the competition games on closed TV. The Marinho family broadcaster won the rights to Libertadores, which were previously owned by Silvio Santos.

In addition to the Conmebol streaming, ESPN should show the grand final on closed TV, maximizing the visibility of the game that will be held at the Mário Kempes stadium, in Córdoba, Argentina, on October 1, at 17:00 (Brasilia time) .

For logistics, the entity also has the support of operators Claro and Sky, which together serve 71% of pay TV customers. Previously limited to subscribers, Conmebol TV will have its grand finale shown in open signal for the customers of the aforementioned companies.

