Globo opens 500 job vacancies. See how to apply

Estimated reading time: two minutes

Aid Brazil is being used by criminals to apply scams

Globo has 500 job openings for new professionals who wish to join its workforce in the technology sector. In addition to these permanent vacancies, the company is also hiring 100 interns at the technical and higher levels.

Although most of the vacancies are to work in Rio de Janeiro, there are also vacancies for remote work. In this way, new employees will be part of the sectors of:

Infrastructure;

Digital Hub;

Operations Hub

Information security;

Corporate Strategy & Architecture; and

Content Distribution.

Opportunities for the Digital Hub

Professionals who qualify as:

Business Architect;

Software architect;

Data scientist;

Developer;

Designer;

devops;

Data Engineer;

Product owner.

In addition to careers that align with:

Database;

Cloud;

Infrastructure;

Information security.

In this way, Globo’s Digital Hub is responsible for managing digital platforms, integrated on and offline advertising, direct-to-consumer digital products (websites and apps), intelligence, multiplatform audience, planning and resource allocation, rights, programming, creation, production, display and distribution of content.

Other opportunities

In addition, there are also opportunities at the Content Operations and Distribution Hub for designer, technology producer, audiovisual media editor, special effects technician and professional with image and sound skills.

Registrations

Therefore, those who wish to participate in the selection process must access Globo’s official careers page and register for the vacancy that covers their area of ​​expertise. However, the salary range was not disclosed by the company.

benefits

Grupo Globo offers its employees, among other benefits:

Childcare assistance;

Extended maternity leave;

Extended paternity leave;

Food vouchers;

Meal ticket;

Transportation vouchers;

Dentist in the company;

Chartered;

Health plan;

Scholarships;

Flexible hours.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So, follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Instagram, and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Group of people is entitled to buy cars with up to 30% discount

Image: Antonio Salaverry / Shutterstock.com