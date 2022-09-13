Globo will show the movie The Greatest Showman

Globo will show on Tela Quente this Monday (12) the film O Rei Do Show. Released in 2017, the musical stars Michelle Williams, Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson. With a budget of $84 million, the film made more than $432 million at the box office.

The film tells the story of PT Barnum and his tailor father Philo working for the Hallett family. Barnum falls in love with the Halletts’ daughter Charity. When Charity attends finishing school, she and Barnum write to each other until they are reunited as adults. They eventually marry and raise two daughters Caroline and Helen in New York. They live a humble life; while Charity is happy, Barnum craves more.

Barnum loses his job as a clerk when the company goes bankrupt, due to a typhoon that sank all of the company’s cargo ships. He later gets a bank loan, deceptively using his former employer’s lost ships as “collateral”. He opens the Barnum American Museum in midtown Manhattan, which features various wax figures. Ticket sales are slow, so Caroline and Helen suggest showing something “alive”. Barnum adds “freak” artists such as the bearded Lettie Lutz and the dwarf Charles Stratton. This attracts greater participation, but also protests and bad reviews from well-known critic James Gordon Bennett.

Barnum renames his venture, “Barnum’s Circus” and recruits playwright Phillip Carlyle to help generate publicity. Phillip is hypnotized by African-American trapeze artist Anne Wheeler, but hides his feelings. Phillip arranges for Barnum and his troupe to meet Queen Victoria. Barnum convinces famous Swedish singer Jenny Lind to tour America, with him as her manager. Lind’s American debut is a success. During his song, Phillip’s parents see him and Anne holding hands. As Barnum gains favor with aristocratic patrons, he distances himself from his troupe, advising them to work without him. Dejected, they decide to oppose the local harassers.