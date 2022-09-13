Green Screen: Everything you need to know about Chroma Key

Green Chroma Key is an essential tool for creating special effects in movies and videos, allowing creativity to reach never-before-seen levels.

The technique was probably used in the production of a movie you’ve already watched and, despite being very common in action movies, especially fantasy ones, green screen is very versatile.

Productions can use this medium to create spell effects, explosions and parallel universes, and even simple actions like the effect of trees passing by the car. And the best thing is that, currently, you don’t need a lot of editing knowledge to create something like this.

With the right tool, like the Wondershare Filmorawhich won the Microsoft Store Editor’s Choice Awards in the Creativity – Audio and Video category, editing can be done quickly.

Learn more about this tool and how to use the green Chroma Key to create amazing productions.

What is Chroma Key or Green Screen? And what are the uses?

The term green screen is basically a description of the technique of recording scenes with a monochromatic green background behind the actor or actress.

Thus, every scene, dialogue and movement is performed against this green screen. Later, the green is replaced by other backgrounds such as diverse landscapes and even futuristic scenarios or with visual effects generated by video editing software.

Initially, the Chroma Key was a blue background. The practice of using the green screen became popular due to recordings made with digital cameras. The green screen is literally the colored background used so that it can later be removed, that is, the background for Chroma Key.

And Chroma Key is the technique of superimposing or compositing images. Each color has chroma ranges, hence this terminology.

How to create a green screen at home with Filmora? Tutorial for beginners

Green canvas can be created with a monochromatic fabric, or even with a wall that has been painted entirely green.

Watch the video: How to RECORD with Chroma Key (GREEN BACKGROUND) with FILMORA

Configure the place well, especially regarding lighting, after all it is essential for the quality and meaning of the scenes. In addition, the fabric — if applicable — must be well stretched so that there are no problems or errors in editing. With everything in place, record the scenes on the green screen and start editing. It’s very simple to understand How to use Chroma Key in Filmoraa complete tool with a simple interface.

Start by running Filmora and create a new project. Then just import the footage that was recorded with the green Chroma Key, and drag it to the timeline.

Source: Freepik/Filmora

Then, in the Edit Settings window, select the green Chroma Key feature. Make sure the green color is selected, so it will be transparent automatically.

Filmora lets you adjust offset, tolerance, background clarity, thickness and borders. Also, it is adjustable to shadows and edges.

The final step to create the green Chroma Key is to position the desired background in the timeline of the footage with the green screen. The Wondershare tool will automatically fill the green part, which has become transparent, with the desired background. Thus, the two videos are presented as one.

Then just complete the other edits you want, export the video and share it with your friends or on viewing platforms.

How to make green screen at home with Filmora? Tutorial for professionals?

Creating a green Chroma Key edit with Filmora makes it possible to create very professional productions in a simple and intuitive way. After all, the program allows the user to download green screen backgrounds from sites like VideoBlocks or Shutterstock. In addition, in the Filmstock effects store you will find images and footage that are perfect to use on the green Chroma Key.

The main advantage of using existing footage is that the work becomes much faster, as it saves a lot of work in post-production. However, these videos are usually quite short.

For those looking to interpose videos, Wondershare Filmora allows the creation of layers in a very easy process, being completed in a few steps.

With the green screen on the timeline, just use Filmora to create a sequence of contrasting scenes and compose an amazing video using the green Chroma Key.

Source: Freepik/Filmora

To work with green screen and have professional effects, the person or object must be further away from the background. In this way, there is less chance of the green reflecting, something that is only noticed in post-production.

Another issue is that the quality is directly related to the recording resolution. In this way, film in the highest possible resolution. Thus, the editing platform has more precision in identifying what is background and what is foreground.

In addition, professionals always need to be ready to edit their recordings, and the FilmoraGo for Android is an all-in-one video editing app. The application allows simple functions such as editing and cutting, but offers tools to create effects in a simplified way.

Know the main questions

Why does the Chroma Key have to be green?

It is quite common to recognize the green image for Chroma Key. However, this color is not a requirement, you can use any color. But green screen colors use the RGB scale: green, blue and red.

The rationale is that green screen is generally used to cut out a person or object and include a digital backdrop, other footage or green image for Chroma Key.

In this sense, human skin tone has a lot of red pigmentation. So, for software to understand what is background and what is figure, the Chroma Key needs to be contrasting.

In this way, the two colors opposite to red and close tones, are green and blue. That’s why it’s a green screen, but it could also be blue.

What is the green color of the Chroma Key?

As we mentioned, the purpose of the green screen is to highlight the character from the background. In this sense, the brighter the shade of green or blue, the better.

A green Chroma Key can use the Pantone 354C code as a reference, which is considered ideal for this situation.

The biggest attention to create the green screen is that the tone does not have a background that matches the human skin. In this sense, avoid shades of green with a yellowish, orange or red background.

What is the difference between Chroma Key green, blue and white?

The green Chroma Key is undoubtedly the most used today. This popularity occurs because there are few objects, accessories and even clothes in this tone. Thus, there is less chance that the object will blend in with the background.

Another issue with green screen is that this shade absorbs a lot of extra brightness, which favors both brightness control and facilitates the post-production process.

However, if the video to be superimposed has a lot of green tones, such as forests, the green screen is not the most suitable, and it is necessary to use another hue to isolate the recording objects.

The blue Chroma Key is the precursor of the green Chroma Key and, although it has been widely used, today it is more present in institutional productions, especially when the main issue is cost reduction.

This option was also used more when cameras did not have as many features and software had difficulty separating the object from the green screen.

However, the blue Chroma Key is still quite suitable for studios or environments with little space in depth.

The white Chroma Key is indicated when there is no separation between the shooting object and the background. Or, for still images, such as photographs.

Which program or app is best for making green screen?

There are a multitude of providers of programs to make green screen. And each of them has advantages and disadvantages.

Tools like Adobe are capable of creating professional videos. However, it is a resource that requires more technical knowledge and high computer capacity.

DaVinci also has high quality and great audio editing and color correction features, but even professionals have difficulty using it.

Final Cut Pro is another software available on the market, and it has features like color classification and motion graphics. But the investment is quite high.

So, we come to Wondershare Filmora, a totally intuitive, easy-to-use program with a friendly interface and many editing features.

Source: Freepik/Filmora

Even a person who has never edited a video can create an amazing production in a short time. The program is full of features, from the most basic to the most advanced.

In addition, it has plugins that create a top-notch video, such as Boris FX and NewBlue, with which you can create filters, restore image, create highlight, stylize the video and much more.

Filmora provides you with creating green screen, recording computer screen, correcting colors, recording audio with ease and much more. Among the advanced features are voice modifier, speed ramping – slow down and speed up video, text to speech and speech to text.

Source: Freepik/Filmora

In addition, the program has tutorials to explain the features. No wonder Wondershare Filmora won the Microsoft Store Editor’s Choice Awards.

And best of all is the mobile version. Just download the app from your cell phone store, either FilmoraGo Android or FilmoraGo iOS.

Audiovisual productions are increasingly present in our daily lives. And this is an important resource for personal connections as well as companies and products. Therefore, knowing how to use a green screen is essential both for those who are filming and for those responsible for post-production.

There are so many resources and ideas for using special effects that product imagination can run wild when using a green Chroma Key. And with Wondershare Filmora everything is even simpler, faster and more intuitive. Create your own green screen and use Filmora to create videos worthy of Hollywood.