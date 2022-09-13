Guto Ferreira explains the exchange of Muralha for Gabriel in Coritiba’s goal: “The great for the excellent” | coritiba

Coach Guto Ferreira explained the change in Coritiba’s goal, with Gabriel Vasconcelos making his debut and winning the starting spot in place of Alex Muralha, then owner of the position.

Despite approving the last performances of Muralha, holder in eight of the nine previous games, the coach said that the change came because of the indication of the club’s goalkeeper coach, Fernando Corrêa, after Gabriel’s good performance in training.

– We trade the great for the excellent. The Wall was in a spectacular phase. I even felt embarrassed, but the goalkeeper coach put the situation that it was Gabriel’s moment, because Gabriel came for that. I respect the professional who is working beside us, who is responsible for the goalkeepers, I put Gabriel. And as I said: we exchanged the great for the excellent – ​​said Guto Ferreira.

After 10 years playing in Italy, Gabriel Vasconcelos was hired in July by Coritiba as the problem solving in the goal. Muralha and Rafael Wiliam did not hold their ground and accumulated failures.

However, he had to wait two months to make his first game. Shortly after introducing himself to the club, he had to recover from an ankle injury and took longer than expected to be available.

– I even get emotional, it was a difficult period that I went through since I arrived. It was an injury that we thought was simpler than it was. I’m fine today. Now we have to continue, work hard – said the goalkeeper.

Back in training, he won the trust of the coaching staff and had his first chance in a 2-0 victory over Atlético-GO, on Sunday, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship.

On the field, Gabriel Vasconcelos corresponded and had an important participation, with good defenses and showing security when triggered.

– Gabriel’s departure was impeccable. He has an extremely courageous defense when the game was 0-0, at the foot of the post, which he left at the foot of the Atlético-GO player. Maybe it was, at that moment, the defense of the game – highlighted the coach.

Gabriel Vasconcelos should win a sequence as a starter and face Botafogo, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship. The teams face each other on Saturday, at 16:30, at Nilton Santos.

Gabriel Vasconcelos stood out against Atlético-GO

Botafogo vs Coritiba: 09/17, Saturday, 4:30 pm – Nilton Santos

09/17, Saturday, 4:30 pm – Nilton Santos Coritiba vs Ceara: 09/28, Wednesday, 21:45 – Couto Pereira

09/28, Wednesday, 21:45 – Couto Pereira Sao Paulo vs Coritiba: 10/03, Monday, 7pm – Morumbi

10/03, Monday, 7pm – Morumbi Palmeiras vs Coritiba: 10/06, Thursday, 7pm – Allianz Parque

10/06, Thursday, 7pm – Allianz Parque Coritiba vs Bragantino: 10/09, Sunday, 6pm – Couto Pereira